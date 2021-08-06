A Paws For Pets -- Promises made, promises kept

York Adopt a Pet makes a promise to each cat and kitten adopted from our shelter. For any reason, if circumstances change with their new home and they need to be relinquished, our shelter keeps their promises of always welcoming them back. We have had several through the years that for reasons of moving into assisted living, unexpected deaths in the family, or any life changing occurrences happens to the family, they will always have a home with us.

Several that come to mind were Buttons and Bourbon.

Buttons was adopted from us when he was just a kitten. He was returned 18 years later when his owner passed. I only had him for a few days when a lady from Syracuse called enquiring about adopting two cats. She said she and her husband wanted to adopt the least adoptable two cats we had. Of course Buttons was top of the list, he was 18, overweight and just a plain black cat. I had taken in 10 cats from Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005. There were so many homeless dogs and cats that they were shipping them all over the United States to shelters who would help them be placed in new homes. Bourbon was one of those rescued and I had adopted her three times and each time for circumstances beyond anyone’s control she was returned to us. She was second on my list. They were adopted together and lived several more years in their forever homes. Promises made, promises kept.