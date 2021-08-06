A Paws For Pets -- Promises made, promises kept

York Adopt a Pet makes a promise to each cat and kitten adopted from our shelter. For any reason, if circumstances change with their new home and they need to be relinquished, our shelter keeps their promises of always welcoming them back. We have had several through the years that for reasons of moving into assisted living, unexpected deaths in the family, or any life changing occurrences happens to the family, they will always have a home with us.
Several that come to mind were Buttons and Bourbon.
Buttons was adopted from us when he was just a kitten. He was returned 18 years later when his owner passed. I only had him for a few days when a lady from Syracuse called enquiring about adopting two cats. She said she and her husband wanted to adopt the least adoptable two cats we had. Of course Buttons was top of the list, he was 18, overweight and just a plain black cat. I had taken in 10 cats from Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005. There were so many homeless dogs and cats that they were shipping them all over the United States to shelters who would help them be placed in new homes. Bourbon was one of those rescued and I had adopted her three times and each time for circumstances beyond anyone’s control she was returned to us. She was second on my list. They were adopted together and lived several more years in their forever homes. Promises made, promises kept.
Recently we had Nod returned to us. She had been adopted last year and returned when there was a loss in their family. Yesterday I had Aunt Mary returned after being adopted in 2012. Her story started when she was discovered on a farm west of York. He asked his neighbors and no one had seen her before, so she was brought to my house. She was then adopted to a couple from North Dakota. After having her with them several days they discovered the husband was extremely allergic to cats so she lived with grandma and grandpa until their recent move into assisted living. There are stories of each and every cat and kitten adopted from YAAP. There are many turns and twists in life, some expected, and most often many are not. We do what we can to place all of our cats and kittens into forever homes but life has a way of changing those goals.