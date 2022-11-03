A Paws for Pets -- Preparing your pets for winter

Temperatures are dropping, the ground is soon to freezing and snow will present itself before too long. It’s extremely important to know the dangers that cold weather affects have on your pet. You’ll need to adjust your daily routines with your pets to ensure a healthy, happy pet. This includes preparing for their sore joints, changes in outside and inside activities, food consumption, being cautious of heat sources, bath times, and having an emergency snow day(s) kit ready.

During the temperature rising and falling this time a year it’s very important to care for our pets that suffer from any sore joints, including, arthritis or any hip, shoulder and back injuries. When the barometric pressure changes with the temperature it causes those injuries to flare up with pain. The barometric pressure changes the blood flow and circulation in our pet’s bodies which results in ache and pains. These pains can range from being a little sore and stiff to causing severe limits in walking. Some pets many need to see a veterinarian, get on a joint replacement supplement, and pain reducer to alleviate the discomfort from standing, walking, jumping and running. Don’t let your pets suffer in pain.

Our cold winters can be enormously harsh for our furry friends. Pets who are left outside even for short periods can suffer from hypothermia and frostbite if it’s too cold. Extremities such as our pet’s ears, paws and tails are very susceptible to cold injuries. Pay attention to their cues. If they are wanting in sooner than usual or refuse to go out, it may be too cold for them. Do not let them out unsupervised. Puppies, kittens, along with senior, pregnant, or ill pets are most vulnerable in colder temperatures. In addition, small pets, short haired pets and any breed that may have difficulty breathing are also at risk from the cold and frosty weather. Also, carefully wipe your pet’s paws from any ice melt they may have walked through, there is a risk it will make them sick when they lick their paws.

The changes in activities outside will be due to the shorter periods of time out in the cold. You can add an exercise wheel, food dispensing toys and interactive toys. You can always play fetch with a toy or with their hard food. Just be sure to add exercise to your pets daily routine so they don’t gain that unnecessary weight over the winter.

Your pet’s diet will also require an adjustment. It may be time to reduce the amount of their treats and avoid feeding them people food. Ask your vet for adequate nutrition information to help maintain a healthy diet for your pet.

Most of our dogs and cats will seek out heat sources to cuddle up and take a nap or sleep. Take precautions if you have a wood burning stove, fire place, radiator, electric heater, or heat vent. They are at risk for burn injuries. Make these places not so accessible for your pets to accidentally lay to closely, jump on or knock over.

Most pets grow a winter coat which are thicker and heavier. However, the colder temperatures tend to dry their skin out more. To prevent this from happening, bathe them less frequently during the winter months. You may also need a shampoo that’s more moisturizing than the average one. Speak to your veterinarian if you have any concerns about the added allergies the longer coat may be adding to your home and any skin conditions your pet has. Avoid allowing your pet outside with a damp or wet coat. They will definitely get frostbite.

Having an emergency kit ready and available may be crucial to you and your pet. Keep a supply of pet food, water, leash or carrier, blanket and any medications your pet may need for a few days. Add a toy or something that will keep them entertained. Keep them all in one place that is easily accessible. If you travel in the winter have these same items in your vehicle. You may need it if you get stranded on the road.

Winter can be stressful on us and our pets. Keep them inside, warm with plenty of food and water. Avoid walking them over any standing water outlets like, lakes, ponds or streams. Don’t hesitate to call your veterinarian if you notice changes in the health, behavior, or appetite of your pet. Protect them from the winter hazards and you will have a loving companion through it all.

We have several events and activities at the shelter during. First, it’s National Adopt A Senior Pet Month, and pictured are some of our senior pets that can be adopted. Also, it’s Pet Rescue Appreciation Week November 6-12. Third, you are invited to support York Adopt-A-Pet on November 12 from 8-11 a.m., for our Tinsel and Tails baked goods fundraiser. There will be plenty of yummy goods to buy. We will even have some special treats for your pets. Lastly, Giving Tuesday is November 29. Every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. Join us anytime and help support the shelter. Thank you all for your continued support.