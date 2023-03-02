I am tired of winter, cold weather and snow. I am ready for our next season -- sun, warmth and springtime. However, every pet owner needs to get their pet ready for the spring season, including preparing for spring storms. Here are a few tools and tips to help keep your pet safe, parasite and disease free, avoid toxins and prevent severe allergy symptoms, as well as, healthy and a beautiful pet.

Spring storms are a given during this time of year. Create a safe place. Draw your curtains and act calm when rain, hail or other debris starts hitting the windows. Play calming music to relax them. Encourage your pet into their safe place which may be in the basement, mudroom or bedroom, under a bed or blanket, in a crate or closet, or sitting beside you. Fill the safe space with their bedding and toys. They are also thunder blankets and sweaters which act as a calming tool for your pets.You may want to speak to your vet about any anxiety that your pet may display during these storms. All shelters receive many pets after storms.

If loud sound like thunder and lightning send your dog or cat fleeing, make sure to have a collar id on them. You can also get them microchipped and or get a smart collar or a smart device that may hook onto their existing collar. A microchip is a form of identification, tiny and inexpensive. A microchip is placed under the skin to help vet offices, animal control and shelters reunite lost pets to their owners. Additionally, there are several brands of smart collars on the market that can help you track and locate your own pet if they escape and become lost.

Start your pet with a heartworm preventive, if they have not been on a heartworm preventative year round. Heartworm disease is a potentially harmful disease. It can cause heart failure and death if left untreated. Also, treatment is costly and time consuming. If you have never had your pet on a heartworm preventative before, your veterinarian will likely need to run a very quick blood test. This will ensure your pet is heartworm negative prior to prescribing any medications.

Begin your flea and tick measures to prevent those unwanted parasites. If you stopped giving them during the cold winter months, now is the time to start back up. One flea can multiply by 40 or 50 per day. A female flea can lay over 2,000 eggs in her lifetime. Flea infestations in your home can be very costly to treat and often require an exterminator. Fleas also carry tapeworms which will be transmitted to your cat or dog once bitten by a flea. Ticks can carry many diseases, some of which can be dangerous to pet owners, such as Lyme Disease. Taking the necessary steps now to prevent fleas and ticks on your pet will result in a happier healthy pet. Now is also a good time to make sure all your pets vaccines are updated.

Limit your pet’s exposure to toxics in the environment. This includes fertilizers for lawns, rose and plant fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides. Some of the toxic chemicals found in fertilizes are very toxic to pets may include iron, bone meal or blood meal. Use pet safe products to fertilize your lawn and gardens. Be sure to use but still keep your pet off the grass and away from your garden for the entire time recommended. Spring blooms can be pretty, but some plants and flowers are toxic to pets. Spring often brings lily flowers; these are extremely toxic to cats, less for dogs, but exposure should still be avoided. Some other toxic flowers and plants which are harmful to your pets includes Daffodil, Tulip, Hyacinth, Lily of the Valley, Crocus, Chrysanthemum (including Daisies), Cyclamen, Rhododendron, and Cycad (such as Sago palm and cardboard palm). Always use caution with your pet in unfamiliar areas. Contact your vet immediately if your pet is lethargic, suddenly is vomiting or having difficulties breathing.

Seasonal allergy is upon us this time of year. Just like humans some pets will suffer from environmental allergies. Cats tend to have it worse than dogs. If your pet is prone to allergies, contact your veterinarian and get a jumpstart on controlling their allergies before their symptoms worsen. Some signs your pets may have environmental allergy includes scratching and biting themselves, inflamed or irritated skin, excessive shedding, paw licking, scooting or licking the anal region, chronic ear infections and respiratory issues. You’ll be able to open up those windows and get some of that freshness in your homes without causing harm to your pets.

Spring time and warmer temperatures can cause your dogs and cats to shed their winter coats. Also because of colder temperatures, bathing them may have not been as frequent. You can give them a much needed brushing, nail trim and bath them at home. Or schedule your pet to have this done by a professional pet groomer. Also, make sure to check and clean their ears, eyes and teeth. They may need to see the vet to get their teeth cleaned.

We all want to get out and get active. But pets will also suffer from stiff joints and muscle strains from exercising and playing too much. If you and your pet have been inactive all winter, ease slowly into activity. Start with leashed walks, and shorter play sessions and gradually work up to maximum activity. Starting all at once can lead to injuries and recovery time for you and your pet.

We all love our pets and need to keep them healthy, safe and protect them of sickness and injuries. Accidents and illness can happen at any time, even with the most careful of pet owners. Be aware of the health risks and take preventatives to avoid any of those dangers to your pets(s). Contact your vet with any questions or concerns.