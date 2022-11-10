A Paws for Pets -- Prayers sent, prayers answered

If you remember the article for Paws for Pets, ‘One Day At A Time '' written back in September – we received a call from Crystal Gulbrandson about an injured cat that had been hit by a car on Geneva’s main street. Cleo had managed to climb up into the undercarriage of a parked vehicle even though he was dragging his back legs. Another citizen entered the scene and with help from a broom in his pickup bed, and gentle pushing, they were able to get him out. It was very evident that he had received major trauma to his pelvis.

Crystal drove him to York and I immediately took him to York Animal Clinic, as an emergency situation. As expected, after x-rays it was obvious his pelvis was broken and he had sustained a broken back leg as well. Dr. Annie conversed with Dr. Epp by phone and the plan for recovery was to keep him kenneled for six weeks to allow his pelvis to heal and then they would deal with the broken leg, by either resetting it or amputation. He has spent the last two months kenneled in my guest bedroom. There is more pain and trauma for him in the future but at this time I was just relieved he would be given a chance and we would just take one day at a time.

On Tuesday I took Cleo back to York Animal Clinic for his six-week checkup. Dr. Epp examined him and said by his movements that he had healed completely from the injury to his pelvis. He had not reviewed the x-rays since he was not at the clinic on the emergency visit six weeks ago. He reviewed the previous x-rays and with great surprise said the x-ray did not show a broken leg. Cleo would not have to go through any additional surgeries. To say I was relieved is an understatement.

I believe that every cat or kitten deserves a chance at life. Little Cleo was no exception. York Adopt A Pet is known for their compassion and dedication to animals in need. We have never asked for monetary donations for special needs that we don’t receive. We thank all of you who answered the call for donations towards Cleo’s care.

Saturday morning starting at a.m., at York Adopt a Pet, we are having our annual Tinsel & Tails with all proceeds going towards the care of dogs and cats. Please join us, there will be holiday decorations plus fresh baked cookies, candy and much more.