A Paws For Pets -- Practicing summer safety for your pets

It’s that time of year again. Some of us are glad winter, cold and the wind are finally done, while others are in anticipation for the temperatures of summer to affect you and your pets.

While I am happy summer is approaching, I will practice summer safety for my pets. It is difficult, at times, to cope with the higher temperatures, humidity, storms and power outages. Follow these steps to help keep your pet safe and cool during the next few months. This will allow you and your family to stay healthy while you’re fighting the summer time weather.

1. Never leave a pet locked or trapped in a room or other structure that doesn’t get cooled. For example, a shed, garage or any room in the house that may get direct sunlight and doesn’t have any cool air circulating. These areas will absorb heat throughout the day and continue to get hotter by the minute. Pets may have seizures, organ damage, brain damage or die from the heat and lack of cool air circulating in the rooms.

Also, never leave your pet in a parked car, even with the air conditioner on. First off, it will damage the car. Second, even just 10 minutes of being in a parked car on an 85 temperature day, the car will reach 102 with the windows open, after 30 minutes it’s 120 degrees. Effects will be organ damage, brain damage or death. If you can’t sit in a car for 30 minutes, neither can your pet. If you see a pet struggling in a car, take action and call 911 for help.

The rule to follow is if it is too hot for you to stay in the area, room, garage, shed, car or backyard, then it is most likely too hot for your pets.

2. Watch for the humidity levels. An increase in humidity will result in them not being able to cool themselves. Their body temperatures will also increase. Humidity can affect pets in cars and in your homes. This will cause heat stroke in animals if their temperature gets above normal. Also, don’t shave your pet, cutting off all their hair makes them more susceptible to heatstroke, sunburns and skin cancer. Their summer coat is designed to keep them cooler.

3. Limit exercise and time outside on hot days. Only exercise on early mornings or evening hours. Carefully monitor and limit exposure to time in the sun, especially pets with white ears, ones more susceptible to skin cancer and short nosed cats and dogs who have difficulty breathing. Asphalt gets extremely hot and can burn paws so walk your pets on grass. Always have water available outside or carry with you to keep them from dehydrating.

4. Make sure they have protection from the heat and sun. Tree shade and tarps are the best options that do not obstruct air flow. A dog house does not provide relief from heat. Pets require plenty of fresh cold water during hot days. In heat waves, add ice to water when possible.

5. Watch for signs of heatstroke. Extreme temperatures can cause heatstroke in our pets. Signs include, heavy panting, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, deep red or purple tongue, seizure and unconsciousness.

If your pet is suffering from heat stroke get them into the shade and an air conditioned area. Apply ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck, and chest or run cool water over them. Keep them calm. Let them drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes. Take them directly to the veterinarian.

Our animals that are at risk for heat stroke are the very old, very young, overweight, heart disease, respiratory disease, and are unconditioned to prolonged exercise. Some pets that may have problems breathing in extreme heat include boxers, pugs, shih tzus and cats with short muzzles

6. Before a summer storm takes out the power in your home create a disaster plan to keep your pets safe from heat stroke and other temperature-related trouble.

Keep in mind pets our living, breathing animals and deserve to be treated with kindness and respect. It may require some extra planning on your part to keep them safe from the extreme temperatures. Pets’ safety and health issues should be important to any pet owner. There are some pet cooling items that can be purchased at several stores and online retailor. Remember, if you think it’s too hot for you, then it’s definitely too hot for your pet.