A Paws for Pets -- Peter and Cookie hit the jackpot

Back in November, I received a message from Paige, a woman I work with in rescue. She told me about these two beautiful senior Dachshunds who had lost their owner. Peter was a gorgeous red longhaired Dachshund and Cookie was a beautiful Dapple Dachshund. Her husband was still in the home after she passed away but he was gone a lot and the dogs were not as happy as they were used to being completely pampered by their human mom.
I agreed to take them, as I felt bad for them. We received them, they were the sweetest dogs and instantly I knew I would not regret my decision to take them. Sometimes placing two bonded dogs together can be tough as most times people already have one other dog and are not looking for two dogs.
We gave them their vaccines, finished their vet work and it was time to advertise them for adoption. I wrote a detailed profile that they were 9-10 years old, very bonded and must be adopted as a pair. They had been together since they were puppies and it would not be a good thing to split them up.
Of course, we received many applications. It seems people love this breed. Unfortunately, several of the applications wanted one or the other and not both. I once again explained to people that we would not be splitting them up. They had been together too many years to do that to them. Then came an application that sounded great! I was reading it and it sounded very promising. I then saw they were from Kentucky. That’s usually a deal breaker because I prefer people meet the dogs before adopting them.
I emailed the applicants to let them know I prefer people to come to the shelter to visit with the pets to be sure they are exactly what they are looking for. I explained that if we transport an animal that far and it does not work out, it is hard to get them back to the shelter. These two had already been through so much that I could not chance them ending up at a kill shelter if this did not work out.
They agreed to make the trip. Over the next week, things were rapidly unfolding and it did not seem they could come to get them. We had sent multiple emails and spoke on the phone and I really liked this couple. So, I was disappointed. I really believed they would be the perfect home for these two.
Once again, we talked about transport. I said if they were to let me know what transport they would like to use, I would check them out and see what I thought. I was very pleased with everything I learned. They take breaks every four hours and they stop for meals as well. They only get bottled water because some states do not have the best water, they said. They also would do a one-day transport with no overnight stops. So I agreed that we could do the transport.
Of course then it was time to send pictures and videos so the applicants could see their personalities. I wanted them to know absolutely everything about these dogs before I ever sent them. They also had plenty of experience with the breed, which is always very helpful.
The next day I emailed their vet records, weights, etc. to the new couple so they could get all the paperwork to the transport company. Then as quickly as I sent that, they emailed back and said the transport would be there the next day. I fitted them with harnesses and leashes that afternoon. I wanted to be sure they would be safe along the way. I packed their food and put their records in a plastic sleeve.
The next morning I got to the shelter at 5:45 a.m. The transport couple had driven to York, stayed in a motel the night before and they wanted to leave at 6:30 a.m. I gave them just a bit of breakfast and took them outside so they could take care of business. Then I got them harnessed and leashed.
By 6:15 a.m., the transport was at the shelter. I took them out to the vehicle to see how they would be riding. I had requested they be kenneled together. The kennel in the SUV was big enough for a mastiff and it was full of fuzzy blankets. Peter and Cookie went in without a question. I said good-bye and they were off.
Around 5:30 p.m., I received an email. Peter and Cookie made it to Kentucky and the new owners said they were so sweet and they were so happy to have them. I know I sighed with relief when I read the email. Since then, I have heard mostly positive feedback and I am glad this all worked out because this couple will give these sweet dogs the best life.