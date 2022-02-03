A Paws for Pets -- Peter and Cookie hit the jackpot

I emailed the applicants to let them know I prefer people to come to the shelter to visit with the pets to be sure they are exactly what they are looking for. I explained that if we transport an animal that far and it does not work out, it is hard to get them back to the shelter. These two had already been through so much that I could not chance them ending up at a kill shelter if this did not work out.

They agreed to make the trip. Over the next week, things were rapidly unfolding and it did not seem they could come to get them. We had sent multiple emails and spoke on the phone and I really liked this couple. So, I was disappointed. I really believed they would be the perfect home for these two.

Once again, we talked about transport. I said if they were to let me know what transport they would like to use, I would check them out and see what I thought. I was very pleased with everything I learned. They take breaks every four hours and they stop for meals as well. They only get bottled water because some states do not have the best water, they said. They also would do a one-day transport with no overnight stops. So I agreed that we could do the transport.