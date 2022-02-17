A Paws For Pets -- Pet Trends

Take a minute and imagine back when you were a kid. Think of a few differences that in one, two and three generations have made significant changes in our life. When I think about those changes it would include the ease of traveling, phones, technology and food consumption. 2022 will not be any different. It will bring about those same changes in our lives, and believe it or not those same changes have created products to do just that for our pets too.

When we travel with our pets we can always find a place to stay that is “pet friendly.” You can also find several businesses that will board pets, they may not always have availability but they are in almost every town. And now, there is an App that will help you find someone to come to your home and care for your pets. You can schedule them to pet sit or even walk your pet daily. They will stay in your home and care for your furry friend while you are away on vacation. The cost varies, but it generally runs about $10-$40 dollars per day depending on the services and the luxury stays.

Our pets may not be able to use the phone yet, but we can certainly use our smart phones to keep track of them when they are lost. Microchipping is almost a thing of the past, especially with the new smart collars they have now for pets. They range anywhere from $30-$300. Some have additional annual charges while others use a one-time charge for an App on your phone. Some are water proof and weather resistant.

We can find some interesting and fun new gadgets to order for our pets. For example, we can now watch our pets, their every single movement, 24/7. We can watch them from our phones, watches or computers. These cameras can range from $30-$100 for each camera. There is a huge market right now for any pet technology gadget. Everything is automated and runs from an App on a smart phone. It is predicted that in 2022 pet owners will invest more money in technology-based solutions than ever before. This would include smart collars, dog activated video calls, virtual vet visits, and health and safety monitoring solutions.

The pet food I fed my dog 40 years ago has also changed. Now there are many to choose from with different variations depending on the need of our pets. All pet owners want to give their pet a healthy, well-balanced and affordable diet. While some pet food offers the best choices, others may fall short of our needs or expectations. This new pet food change is quickly becoming a trend. Some pet owners are seeking out alternative protein sources with high nutritional value and having less environmental impact. Not only can you purchase it completely fresh and raw you can get it delivered. This choice may be more costly and time consuming to some pet owners. It will definitely take up more space in your refrigerator and freezer. Prices vary with brands and some offer discounts on first orders. This may be a good choice for your pet based on their needs.

I can see the benefits, disadvantages, rewards and risks these changes will make to any pet owner. We can embrace them, or like most trends they may be gone much sooner than expected. If you are willing to add any of these changes to your home, take the time to research and read reviews. Purchase what will work best for you and your pet(s). Just remember they will be happy just spending time and bonding with you.

