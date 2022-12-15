A Paws for Pets -- People say the darnedest things

Words can spell out doom and gloom, excitement, happiness, frustration and anger. Let me clarify this. Thankfully I am no longer in the frenzy mode but when I was, well this is the way it is in a rescue organization and you are responsible for answering any and all incoming calls. These are emotions you feel several times a day as you are answering the more than a dozen calls per day, on a slow day I might add.

I answer generally three types of calls: people calling for me to take cats; people calling to ask about cats available; and people calling to ask advice about their cat.

By far the most calls I received in a day usually started with two sets of words: “I want” or “I need.” Those are followed immediately by “get rid of” a cat, several cats or a dozen cats. Very few introduce themselves or tell me where they live. My following questions will include, “What is your name,” “Where do you live” and “Have you tried another shelter?” When those three simple questions are answered and I explain how full our shelter is, I brace myself when I ask the next question: “What are your circumstances?” Some would be comical if we weren’t talking about whether a cat or kitten will be rescued or saved from a bleak life or a worse fate. And others are simply sad.

Here are a few things I have been told, regarding why someone wants to get rid of a cat:

“The cat is the neighborhood prostitute, every time we let her out she comes back pregnant.”

“Something was coming in the night, mutilating the kittens and they are leaving them where we can find them. It is gross, so can you take all of our remaining kittens and the mother?”

“I am getting married. My husband said if there is a wedding the cats must go.”

“Sam is old, doesn’t use the litter box and can’t hear me calling him. He just isn’t fun anymore.” I can only assume she is talking about her cat and not her husband.

“I counted 17 cats in my yard…if you can’t take them, my husband said he would shoot them, but he ain’t a good shooter. I shoot better but don’t want to shoot them. I guess I could poison them.”

“I am being evicted, if you don’t take them I am going to leave them locked in the basement until my landlord finds them and then he can deal with it. I don’t like him anyway…and really don’t like the cats either. By the way, do you have a little dog we can adopt? We want to have puppies.”

“My grandma fell and broke her hip. She can no longer take care of Mindy and no one in the family wants to take Mindy. My grandma is sad, can you take Mindy and make her happy? Mindy is 18 years old and incontinent. She pees in Grandma’s bed every night…but then so does Grandma.”

The highlight is those calling asking about cats and kittens for adoptions.

The questions are varied:

“Will Suzie like to sleep late, because I like to sleep late.”

“I want a cat that will love me and only me.”

“I don’t want him to love my husband, he has his cat and I want this cat to be all mine.”

“My daughter wants to start dating, I am getting her a kitten so she won’t like boys and will give up on dating.”

Some of the calls on advice for their cat’s behavior breakdowns can be even more entertaining.

“What can I do to make Maxi watch TV with me? He doesn’t like talk shows and tries to bite my hand when I am petting him.”

“How do I keep Snowball from getting up on the counters eating my cottage cheese? That’s the only thing he eats when he gets up on my counter. I keep his cat food up there but I don’t want him eating my food, especially my cottage cheese.”

“Molly sleeps on top of my head every night and it gives me a headache. I have tried getting her to sleep on the foot of the bed but every time I wake up she is on top of my head.”

“Simba poops right by the toilet and I am tired of stepping in her poop in the middle of the night. I tried training her to go in the toilet but now she will only go right in front of it and refuses to use her litter box. She wouldn’t like it if I did that in front of her litter box…..can you give me any advice?”

Sad to say but it is always the cats or kittens who suffer in the end. Buddy came to us when his owner died suddenly and had no one to take him. Audra wasn’t using her litter box.

Seriously folks, let’s welcome in 2023 and bid 2022 a solid good bye.