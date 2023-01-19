A Paws For Pets -- Out with the old and in with the new

So, the time has come that I bid farewell to York Adopt A Pet. I have a parent with serious health issues and I have decided it is time to spend much more time with her. I also wish to spend more time with my granddaughter as well. So I have decided to give up my dog manager position to have more free time.

I gave my notice a few months back to be sure we would have plenty of time to find my replacement. My final day as dog manager at the shelter is January 31. Noelle Mandeville has agreed to take the job and this makes me feel so much better about leaving. I have always loved the dogs and want the very best for them. I have had many challenging dogs and thanks to the volunteers we have been able to reform many and get them adopted. I know Noelle will continue to love the dogs and work hard at getting them the best homes possible.

I have spent over 15 years with YAAP and I will remain on a few hours each week to help Noelle as she takes over for a limited time. This job can be a lot at times and I want to help so Noelle does not feel overwhelmed as she is learning. She worked for the shelter multiple times including during her high school years as a volunteer, so I am confident we have found the right person and York Adopt A Pet dogs are will thrive under her leadership.

I am very thankful for all of the help I have received over the years. I have had amazing volunteers who turned into great friends – the same goes with rescue contacts. I have had a board of directors that has been amazingly supportive as well.

I was also fortunate Whitney asked me to be an administrator on the Missing and Found Pet in York, Ne area Facebook page. That page has helped us reunite hundreds of animals with their families. I was also fortunate Whitney, along with her whole family, is amazing at catching dogs running scared. There have been so many times I needed their help when dogs got out in the country and there was too much ground to cover. Just recently, I was busy preparing for my exit from the shelter and they caught a dog a truck driver had lost. That dog was terrified but they did not give up and their patience paid off when Chico finally jumped in the car. Sandra, Whitney’s mom, offered to keep Chico the dog at her house overnight since he was so scared. They met the owner at Petro the next day when he came back though York.

I am also beyond thankful for the years my husband Tom has helped me. We have walked miles through cornfields in the dead of winter after a car accident trying to find a dog that escaped. He has been at the shelter for many shifts over the years. We have a grinder underneath the dog floor where all the dog waste goes. Many times, it has become plugged when something that is not supposed to be down there gets in there. Tom hauls it out of the deep hole, gets it all cleaned out and restarts it so we would not be left without it. I said someday we should write a book about all our adventures. It would be both sad and very comical at points as well. Either way a big thanks for all his help over the years.

There are tons of people I am thankful for. Unfortunately I cannot mention everyone or this article would turn into 10 articles. I just want everyone to know I am thankful for any and all help you have given me.

Lastly, a big thank you to the amazing adopters over the years. I have met some of the best people through the shelter. I receive updates constantly on how dogs are doing and it has made this job very rewarding.

The pictures I have included with this article are current dogs we have for adoption at the shelter. Special thanks to Diane Wolfe for the photos.