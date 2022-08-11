A Paws For Pets -- One picture is worth a thousand words

York Adopt a Pet has many dedicated volunteers. Everyone who has worked with the cats will agree that Diane Wolfe is one of the best. She has been the official photographer for the hundreds and hundreds of cats and kittens that have crossed our threshold through the years.

Diane started taking cat photos in 2002 while we were at the Kitten Kassel. Charlie Sanders started our website when we moved into our new building in 2010. Since that time Diane has been so faithful to see that every cat and kitten has a photo taken to be placed on Petfinder which is literally worldwide. Their pictures are on YAAP’S website yorkadoptapet.com and also YAAP’s FaceBook site.

Diane has worked with feral and hissy cats, timid cats and those with so much energy they are in constant motion. I am amazed she has the patience to deal with every age and personality.

Diane can truly catch their personalities and with her added touches of bows, jewelry and bow ties. The pictures are eye catching to those who view them on Petfinder. Approximately 60% of all adoptions are generated from Diane’s pictures. When I received calls from North Platte to Omaha asking about our adoption process invariably they would comment that the reason they were interested in a particular cat or kitten was because of the photo they had seen on Petfinder. We have adopted cats and kittens across the USA, from New York City to San Diego. And from North Dakota to Texas. These adoptions were from Diane’s photogenic talent.

Thank you, Diane, from all of the cats and kittens you have helped place in their forever homes. They send meows, hisses and purrs.

One picture is truly worth a thousand words.