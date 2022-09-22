A Paws For Pets -- One day at a time

This past Saturday I received a call from Crystal Gulbrandon. Her mother, Susan Engle had called her and told her that she was on main street in Geneva and there was an injured kitten lying on the road. Her mother called the police but Crystal said by the time they arrived the kitten had managed to get in the undercarriage of a parked car. She was wondering what she could do with the cat if they could get it caught. Even though I was watching a Nebraska televised volleyball game I said bring it to my house.

She called back a little later and the lady whose car the cat climbed up in was leaving and she wasn’t willing to wait to get the cat could be coaxed out, so Crystal said she was going to follow the lady to see if the kitten would fall out as she was driving, and try to rescue it then. She was so sad, she didn’t know what to do. She told me she tried her best and she didn’t think it would survive after falling out from under the car and possibly being run over. She thanked me for my time and told her if anything changed to call me back. In about 10 minutes she called me back and said (I HAVE HIM). Just as the lady was starting her car, a man named Tom arrived and when he was told what was happening he grabbed a broom from his pickup and generally pushed the kitten until it jumped down and Crystal was there to throw a blanket over him. Mission accomplished. Well almost, he was rescued but we still knew he had serious issues.

She brought him to my house and I could see that his back legs were splayed and he couldn’t stand. His eyes followed my every move as I called York Animal Clinic to see if they could see him as an emergency. The Doctor on call was Dr. Annie Bailey, she said to bring him right up. I am certainly not a veterinarian but I know enough to know that this little guy had some serious injuries to his back side. Since this was after hours and there was no staff available she asked if I could help hold the kitten while she took x rays. It was hot in there and of course I had to have that 250 lbs lead vest on, okay maybe not 250 lbs but it felt like it. She took various pictures and confirmed he had a broken pelvis and one leg that was damaged. During the xrays I must have moved him wrong and instinctively he bit my thumb and unfortunately it was like a garden hose, blood was everywhere, the floor, the cat, the x ray table. Dr. Annie conferred with Doc Epp and it was decided that if I was willing to keep him in a kennel for 6 to 8 weeks for his pelvis to heal then they would retake xrays to see what could be done for the leg. Speculations might be to have it amputated.

Noelle came in and helped to get his pain medication ready for me to take home. I took him in the next day for IV fluids and fast forwarding 5 days and this little kitten is doing well. I have him in a kennel with wheels and he goes from room to room with me, he craves attention. And when I pet him, he purrs and kneads his little paws. Harlee Barth, a staff member at YAC, named him Cleo and it really seems to fit him. He is eating AD canned food and Pedialyte.

I seriously believe that every cat or kitten should have a chance at life. Little Cleo is no exception. York Adopt a Pet is known for their compassion and dedication to animals in need. We can provide all of the love and care and if you would like to donate to his medical cause which will be upcoming in the several months ahead I know we can assure this little guy will have a bright future. You can mark your donation to Cleo @1611 Platte Ave. York NE.

Yes it will be day by day, and yes my thumb finally stopped bleeding and is as good as new…..Cleo is safe and will be given a second chance thanks to Susan, Crystal, Tom. Dr. Annie and the York Medical Team. A special thanks to all of you who continue to support our efforts to ease the suffering of both dogs and cats. Cleo is adding thanks by purring and kneading his soft little bed.