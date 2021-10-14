A Paws for Pets -- Once you're in, you can't get out

I have heard the expression that getting into rescue work is like getting into the mafia -- once you’re in you can’t get out. Since I have never been in the mafia, I’ll have to take their word for it, but I do know that you just don’t walk away from being in rescuing. Your best intent is to stop and then the phone rings or you are driving to do some errands and there you see a cat in weeds and trees. Don’t ask me how I can spot a seven-pound cat in knee high weeds going 75 miles down the interstate, but Bob can testify that I have that ability.

Truly, for you who have been there, done that, you know the feeling of being able to save an animal from the elements of living on the streets or highways.

Recently two kittens were found in different towns, locked in kennels, hidden behind abandoned homes. Both neighbors hunted for several days before they were found.

One was Liberty whose eye was so badly infected York Animal Clinic had to remove the eye.

Vincent is a tiny black kitten who seriously looks like a tiny hamster as he runs around the house. He doesn’t even weigh a pound and has more energy and good health than I have.