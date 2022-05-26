A Paws For Pets -- Old dogs can learn new tricks

Rarely does a day go by that we do not receive a phone call, text or email that someone needs help with a pet. As usual, we try to give top priority to dogs in York County first. Next, we do also help the counties in close proximity to us. If we still have room after that, I have a couple select places I help that are a bit further away.

One of these places we help is the Lexington Animal Clinic. They have no shelter in their town and they try to do their best finding the owners of stray dogs and will occasionally adopt a stray out if they can find a home quickly. They run their normal business and board dogs and then try to take care of the strays as well with their limited space. I have a lot of respect for them because they try their hardest to work with a handful of rescues to get everyone to safety.

We received a dog many months back from them who we called Merle. He was an older Yellow Labrador Retriever and his picture just made me feel sorry for him. I agreed to take him and they found transport to York with in a couple days.

When I saw Merle, I first saw his eyes. His eyes could just stare right into your soul. There was a little sadness in them but if you looked closely, you could see a little sparkle. I started looking him over and he was a mess. He had very irritated skin on his underside. He had a horrible ear infection and he was full of old dog lumps.

Despite all of that, he was a silly, goofy Lab who just wanted attention. He was not dwelling on all his uncomfortableness and sore old bones; he was being a sweet dog who wanted to be loved and petted. I knew I had made the right decision to take him although he would need lots of help medically.

As time went on, I did wonder if we would ever get him back to health. He had a skin infection and a massive ear infection. We spent months treating him for all his issues. I am thankful that Noelle helped by giving him a medicated bath every week for several weeks. We would see progress and then a short time later we would be back to having issues again. Someone had not given this guy the medical attention he needed for quite some time.

After having Merle for 3 ½ months, Alyssa contacted me and told me she had heard about Merle and wanted to visit him. She and her 6-month-old son Jackson came and instantly feel in love with him. Merle was a big fan of Jackson already. I told her I needed to finish up with a bit of vet work on him and then we would see about the adoption. I told her he would probably have some lingering health issues the rest of his life due to lack of proper care for so long.

The day came and Alyssa adopted Merle. My joy shortly turned into sadness. Merle was stressed and not fitting in well. We had wondered with his poor health if he had never been an inside dog and after seeing how he reacted to being an indoor dog at first I think we may have been right.

Alyssa got him some anxiety medication to help his transition into the new home. That seemed to change things around for the better. When I checked in a few days later, Merle was back to his old self and enjoying his new life. I was thrilled to hear the news!

A message from Alyssa….”We believe he never lived indoors as he did the splits every time he touched a slick floor for the first week. He also tried to stick his head in the oven every time I opened it. Now he is living the camping lifestyle. He loves practicing tummy time with his 6-month old human. He races me to Jackson’s crib when he hears him cry. If Jackson drops his bottle, Merle picks it up and gives it back. He is living a very relaxed life on any blanket he can find (or his dog bed). “

This has turned out to be the best home for Merle! Thanks to Alyssa and family for giving an older dog a great life! Also a big thanks to Noelle, Elaine and Deb for donating to his care.