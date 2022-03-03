A Paws for Pets -- Not bird, nor plane, no even frog, just little old me, underdog

For the last couple of years we have been have been helping place retired dogs from a breeder out west. Sometimes we receive the dogs and they are super friendly and they do not act like your typical breeder dogs. Then we get the dogs that are much more withdrawn and we have to work with them a little longer so they learn to trust before they are ready for adoption. Rarely do we see a dog from this breeder that is so scared we have issues with biting.

Last March we received a little Lhasa Apso. She was shy and very scared. Her first instinct was to bite to protect herself. As the days turned into weeks, she would run outside by herself from her kennel and run back into her kennel when done. She preferred to do things her way rather than be carried outside. She just didn’t trust anyone at the shelter.

Noelle Mandeville had the nearly impossible task of grooming her one evening. She did this in two sessions so Sadie would not get so worked up. Sadie acted like a different dog after getting being cleaned up and shaved down. She was much happier although she still was leery about being picked up and carried around. Certain volunteers had much more luck with her than I did. Gail Nordlund and Dawn Ehman just seemed to have a way with her. It was great to see them in her kennel, just holding her.

After three months of being at the shelter, Dawn decided she would like to foster Sadie in her home. Dawn always loves to help the underdogs. If a dog has had a rough life before the shelter, it just makes her love them more. I have seen this repeatedly over the years. These dogs seem to relate to her so well.

Dawn said she had a few frustrating months with Sadie and house training. Sadie had accident after accident, even months after taking her home. After a while, Dawn decided to install a dog door and that made the difference. Sadie rarely has accidents in the house now.

Sadie has now become a part of the “pack” living with Dawn. She resides with other dogs who have had a rough start in life, and they seem to mesh well together due to their backgrounds. She is learning to trust humans and has bonded a lot with Dawn over the last few months. She still is skittish of new noises but overall doing much better.

Dawn says her personality is the best. She said Sadie is bossy, sassy and quite funny. Recently Dawn went on a trip. She asked Gail Nordlund to watch Sadie while she was gone. Sadie calmed down after a couple days and did fairly well at Gail’s house. Dawn says when she returned she picked Sadie up and took her home. She was so happy to be home that for the first time she got the “zoomies.” Sadie has most definitely picked her forever home.

Dawn takes her to be groomed every eight weeks and Sadie is starting to like it. She is your typical breeder dog who will continue to take time learning how life is supposed to be.

Dawn says, “She will never know neglect, loneliness, hunger or pain ever again. Only love.”

Thanks Dawn for taking these special dogs under your wing at the shelter and a big thank you for allowing a couple of them to live with you in your home. I have adopted many dogs like this over my years and I know the personal commitment it takes for these animals. It takes a special person to be care for these dogs and share your home with them knowing there will be many accidents, possibly some temperament issues, and definitely a few quirks. We are glad we can say Dawn is a part of our team here at York Adopt-A-Pet. Thanks Dawn for championing the underdogs!