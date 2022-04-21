A Paws for Pets -- Mother's Love

In two short weeks the world will be celebrating Mother’s Day. I think we all agree, nothing is more precious than a mother’s love. If your mother is still with you, I encourage you to celebrate the day. For those who are not as fortunate, I hope you share your memories of your mother with your family.

This time of year is also known as “kitten season” throughout the world. Shelters such as York Adopt a Pet see an increase of orphaned kittens and mother cats with their litters of kittens.

I am always amazed at how loving and caring a mother cat is with her babies. Nothing is sadder than having a stray cat show up at your residence and have a litter of kittens on your property. Through the years kittens are found in hay bales, tractor tires, culverts, window wells, garages, you name it -- any place a mother cat can hide her kittens.

Deb Sanders and I, along with Sandy Yucum, Judy Manelly, Charleen Kimberly, Ruth Pole, Diane Wolfe as well as several others have bottle fed literally hundreds of orphaned kittens. We all agree that is the biggest challenge in shelters. Caring for a precious newborn kitten can be a rewarding experience, but it also can be heartbreaking if a kitten experiences Fading Kitten Syndrome.

Kittens are very fragile and succumb easily to Fading Kitten Syndrome which refers to a kitten’s failure to thrive during the period between birth and when they wean from their mother or from a bottle. This period lasts about four to five weeks (when a kitten is most vulnerable to sickness). There are symptoms you can watch for but even with treatment, oftentimes these kittens will sadly die.

One of the major causes of Fading Kitten Syndrome is poor nutrition from the mother or having a large litter. Most stray cats don’t have the nutrition that helps the developing kittens in their wombs. They forage for food and they find shelter of any kind to keep out of the elements. Imagine having eight babies in a strange place -- no food, no water and being afraid of the people who are trying to help you. But all the while, caring for and loving kittens.

How can you say no when someone calls for help and tells you a stray appeared and had eight kittens in their garage? Yes, I said eight. So now I am fostering Mama Mia and her family of six girls and two boys. Mama is not claiming me as her best friend, in fact she has sharply turned from my efforts to touch her. But she is a fantastic mother. She can’t nurse them all at once so they must take turns. I am supplementing a couple of the smaller ones, to help give Mama a break. I have a feeling these eight little peanuts will grow and flourish. And in the process Mama Mia will relax and know she is in a safe place.

If you are reading this article and want to make a difference in a kitten’s life, please call York Adopt a Pet. I promise it’s well worth the effort.