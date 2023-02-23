Picking up where Mona wrote in her article a couple of weeks ago, there are two sides to every story.

Loki, you might not wear a cap and may not be air bound from building to building. But when it comes to Dallas’ family from Wichita, you are a hero.

Dallas was an orange cat lost November 26. After much searching and traps being set, there had never been a single sighting of Dallas.

This is not uncommon for cats, generally when they escape in an unfamiliar area, they will immediately find a “safe” spot to hide. Often they will hide for great amounts of time. Fortunately for both Dallas and Loki, they were lost within approximately 15 feet of each other on the service road next to Black Bart’s.

I can only assume Dallas was still hiding in the culvert when Loki entered on Saturday, January 21. Again a trap was set by York Adopt A Pet by Mona and Officer Jackie in front of the same culvert. And as Mona mentioned in her last article another live trap was set, and later that day, a cat was trapped. But the cat was not Loki, it was Dallas who had been missing for almost eight weeks.

One could only imagine how he survived in the cold without food or water. But he did.

A trap continued to be set for Loki but he too was being elusive. This is another assumption, but I think Loki was taking over Dallas’ safe place and when he ventured out, thankfully he smelled food and entered the live trap. By chasing Dallas out of his safe place, we consider Loki a true hero.

Loki’s owners had put out a flyer so people were aware a tabby and white cat was missing around the interstate area. I had received several calls to see if Loki had been found but it was Judy Johnson who said she would drive around checking daily for any sign of Loki. Susan called me Saturday, January 28, and said she and her husband Tony were coming back through York on their way home and asked if I could meet them. If you remember, the winds were fierce and the wind chill was expected to be 25 below zero. Gary Pinney offered to set a trap. He had made a wooden box to completely cover the live trap and put cardboard on the ground so if he was caught he wouldn’t be in the wind or trapped on frozen ground. Susan was extremely upset and said, “I know he’s gone, there is no way he could survive in this weather.” I told her not to give up and we would try again. Gary went out at 1 a.m., but no cat. He made numerous trips on Sunday, nothing. But Monday morning, sitting in the trap waiting for rescue was Loki.

The rest of the story was written by Susan.

“This timid delicate little beauty spent eight days and nights in the storm sewer just off the interstate west of Black Bart’s at York. We looked for him, called for him, I even went down into the storm sewer to see if I could find him. But he was either too afraid to come to us or he had fallen deeper into the sewer system. We called the city, the fire department and police department. A police officer was sent out. One of the agencies contacted York Adopt A Pet. Mona and the officer set a trap, but we never received the call we were waiting for – that Loki was found. But through a strange series of events, we were put in touch with these wonderful people who continued to search for him long after we couldn’t stay any longer. We thought we would never see him again. Loki is my Emotional Support Animal and I had to drive away thinking I would never see my boy again. It was a very emotional week!

“Arriving in York late in the afternoon we were met by Gary, Judy and LaMoine. We would get out of our car for 10 minutes, go to the culvert and call his name, then get back in the car to warm up. With a broken heart and thinking there is no way he could have survived the past week, we finally drove away in the blizzard.

“Monday morning I received a phone call and some pictures of a very skinny, very frightened little boy they had found in the trap. I couldn’t believe it. We promptly got back in our car and drove to LaMoine’s house and there he was, in a kennel in her living room. Obviously a little worse for the wear, but we were sure glad to see him! There is no early reason that Loki not only survived, but was found and united with his family. The credit goes to all who chose to help out two complete strangers passing through town. Makes you believe in miracles. A happy ending all around! And Loki helped another cat lost for eight weeks to be reunited with his family in Wichita. Loki is not only my hero but Dallas’ as well.”

As an added piece of advice, cats and dogs are unpredictable. You never know when they can bolt out of a car in a strange location. Before opening your car door, have them secured in a kennel or with their leash attached. And I too believe in miracles, Susan. Loki being reunited with you is a miracle and he is also a hero.