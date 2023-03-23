Don’t you just love memories? I must admit my memory capability can be somewhat stunted at any given time, but there are times when memories will just pop up. It is always great when you can add pictures to your memory. Time certainly goes by fast as shown in the before and after pictures.

This week I have been working with a young man who is moving into his own apartment. He has been seeking out a cat that will be a good fit for him, but he also wants the cat to bond with him. He considers this a lifetime commitment and he wants to do everything he can to make this adoption a success. He has the time, as he won’t be moving until the first of April. He has been coming often to sit and interact with the cat candidates. Added note: He said one of the cats reminded him so much of his mother’s large black cat named Midnight. I didn’t think much about it, there are lots of big black cats and Midnight is a popular name.

After several visits, he asked me if his sister could come with him as she too was ready to move into an apartment. She was going to miss her mother’s cat and after talking to her brother, decided she too would need a new friend.

As soon as Tori walked in the door, something clicked in my mind. I asked her if she had ever adopted and she said no, but her mother had a cat named Midnight. I asked her full name, excused myself to go into my office and typed her name into the data base. Immediately I saw Tori and her sister Tiarah in a picture holding a tiny black kitten. My memory started to rush back. I copied the pictures and took them out to her. This tiny black kitten named Hershey is now the big black cat named Midnight. She hadn’t remembered she had helped rescue four kittens.

Back in May 20, 2017, a coworker of Tori’s found four baby kittens in the bushes of the Taco Bell drive-through. I remember vividly receiving the call and going immediately out there. The workers were rightly concerned that they could have easily been hit by a car. The mother was never spotted, we left a trap for several days but unfortunately she was never found. There was also the chance that someone deliberately dumped them as they drove by the bushes. There were four kittens -- two orange and two black. Tori begged her mother to let her keep one and she finally agreed. With all of Tori’s efforts, I knew little Hershey would be in good hands.

At some point Hershey became a Midnight and also gained about 10 to 12 pounds. I also checked the records and the other black kitten named Caramellow was adopted by the other worker at Taco Bell. And both orange kittens, Butterfinger and Kit Kat, were adopted together by a couple from Grand Island. No wonder they were quickly adopted, Diane did her magic on their photos with Butterfinger hugging a Butterfinger candy bar.

I must be honest and admit my memory was nudged, and if I didn’t learn early on that you need to keep records it may have been foggy, but reading the records, the memories came in loud and clear.

Tori has picked out her cat and will be leaving in just a few days. More memories…