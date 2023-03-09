I have said so many times that life is a journey. I have been fortunate to have followed the journey of literally thousands of cats and kittens through my association with York Adopt A Pet. Some of those journeys have been tragic and hard to deal with, thankfully more have been rewarding.

One of these recent journeys started on November 24, 2022. Several posts showed up on Lost & Found of York County stating a black cat had been spotted at Recharge Lake west of York. A trap was set and instead of catching a black cat, a beautiful Main Coon was sitting inside the trap. The black cat was never spotted again and the hope is he/she found their way back to one of the homes located in the area.

When I took her out of the live trap, my first thought was “this is a beautiful cat.” I took a video of her as she started eating. This cat was so hungry she swallowed the food without chewing. She was literally starved. She emptied two bowels; I don’t know how she did it, but she was purring and eating at the same time. I named her Maggie -- with her long tabby coat and her huge plume tail and personality she was aptly named with the Greek word meaning Pearl.

Maggie was taken to York Animal Clinic, where she was checked over and finding no apparent spay scar unfortunately had to go through the surgery only to discover she had already been spayed. This told us at one time she had a home, someone had cared enough to have her spayed. No one ever reported her as lost, no one ever claimed her.

On December 28, 2022 she was adopted to what we thought was her forever home in Bellevue. Unfortunately, although Pat did everything to make it work, Maggie became a diva and refused to bond with the 17- and 18-year-old cats that resided in the home. She made life so miserable for them Pat regretfully returned her to me. Pat said it wasn’t fair to have her senior cats afraid to venture into the living room. She asked me to promise her that I would adopt her to a single cat home. Maggie was so affectionate to her people but aggressive to her elderly cats.

She settled back into our routine and she was again the most endearing affectionate cat. On Feb. 27, I received a call from Mike who had previously adopted two cats from YAAP. They both crossed the rainbow bridge and he asked if I had a lovable friendly cat he could adopt. I immediately thought of Maggie, but first I asked him what he had in mind. He said he had only had male cats and he preferred short hair. I told him I had a beautiful loving cat but it was a female and had extremely long hair. He was intrigued and asked if I could bring her to his house for a meet and greet.

So you have probably figured out the ending. Mike was smitten and Maggie was a lovable diva settling in immediately. She follows him everywhere, loves to chew on his shirt buttons, curls up with him watching TV and makes tying his shoes a mission as she continually chews on the laces. The only untold part of this journey is that Maggie is sharing her home with a 42-year-old parrot named Bernie. Maggie watches Bernie and Bernie watches Maggie. They have agreed to share their space and the affection of Mike. Maggie has had many high and low moments in her short life of approximately two years, but the best is now all hers. She has Mike and Bernie at her beck and call. She finally has her forever home.