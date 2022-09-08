A Paws For Pets -- Looking back

This article was written 14 years ago and I thought it was worth sharing again. This year it has been especially busy this year with litters and litters of kittens. People continue to “throw away” cats and kittens and we are still rescuing as many as possible. Please go to our website www.yorkadoptapet.com to view all the cats and kittens available.

We have a new mother and five kittens residing at the cat sanctuary. The mama's name is Donna; her offspring are Sidney, Bart, Rex, Andy and little sister Tina. Donna is a torte shorthair, Tina is a dark calico and all of the brothers are yellow tigers. This is the story of how they came to be with us.

Charleen, who has been a faithful volunteer at the Cat Sanctuary, e-mailed me and said she and her husband, Greg, had been out to Recharge Lake and she had seen what she thought was a young cat. Charleen returned home and got a can of cat food; when she returned, she put the food out and the little cat gobbled up the food. She even let Charleen pick her up but when Charleen tried to put her in the kennel, she resisted and returned to a gully close by. Charleen said she kept looking over her shoulder as if to say, “Come with me.”

I suggested she take one of our live traps and see if she could rescue her with the trap. On that next morning, which was Saturday, Charleen picked up the trap. She told me later that when she went back to Recharge Lake, there were campers who had a tent close to where she had last seen the cat, so she decided to come back after the campers left. If you have ever worked with a rescue group, you know what I am trying to put in writing -- you don’t give up easily.

So once again Charleen headed to Recharge Lake, and after setting up the live trap with a fresh can of tuna cat food, she went to the edge of the ravine where she had last seen the young cat. She called the age-old call of "here kitty kitty" and up out of the tall weeds popped the head of the cat. While she gingerly crept up the embankment, Charleen thought she saw a flash of something yellow. She couldn't believe what she was seeing; there was a little kitten down there.

This is where I came into the picture. Deb just happened to be at my house as we were dealing with a sickly kitten. Charleen called on her cell phone and said she found some kittens but didn't know how she was going to reach them. When we arrived Charleen said she was certain that there were four kittens, three yellow ones and a calico down in what looked to me like a 150-foot deep gully. I don't know who voted, but I won the vote or the toss of the coin to go down into this deep gully with very high weeds. I shudder to think of the possibilities of the wayward snakes that also lived down there. I said the depth didn't bother me, the mosquitoes and bugs didn't bother me but if I came nose to nose with a snake I was going to shoot out of there like a cannon.

I expected to spend most of the morning chasing these kittens up and down the length of the gully, but fortunately I was able to nab the first one very quickly. I yelled up, “One down, three to go!”

The other little yellow guy was also easy and the little calico blended into the side of the hill under the roots of a tree that if Charleen didn't direct me right to her from her perch on the ledge of the gully I would never have seen her. Both Charleen and Deb were cheering me on but I must make it clear that neither offered to come down with me. Although they were able to point out which way the little guys were running. In a surprisingly short time we had the mother and her four little babies.

I couldn't believe that someone would actually dump this mother and her little family. We found an empty sack of cat food close to the rim of the gully. We can only imagine that when they abandoned the mother and kittens they left this food behind. Fortunately the food didn't attract other predators that could have easily killed the mother and especially her little kittens. Thankfully someone with compassion like Charleen noticed the mother and as we talked about it later, thankfully Charleen did not take the mother on that Friday evening.

We know now that she was a very tame cat, but she wouldn't let Charleen take her because she had her babies and unlike humans she wouldn't abandon them. And I am giving myself credit because it took more nerve than you can imagine for me to go down into an area which I am certain had more than one of those quick slithery creatures called a snake that was just waiting to give me a heart attack, especially if I stepped on one in those high weeds. I think that Melanie Wilkinson and I have the same thoughts when it comes to snakes. I still catch myself looking up quickly when I walk out of a door thinking that one might land on my shoulder like Melanie wrote about her encounter with a snake.

There is one more chapter to Donna and her litter of kittens. I received a call from Katherine and her son, Reid, the following Monday. They had been fishing at Recharge Lake and Katherine said, "We found a little kitten." I immediately asked its color and she said it was yellow, about two months old. She said she found it by a deep gully. Bingo, I knew it had to be another of Donna’s kittens.

Katherine and Reid brought him to me and sure enough he was a spitting image of his brother -- same size and extremely hungry. When he was put with his mom and siblings, you knew that he was back with his family. Donna immediately started cleaning him and I am sure he had a tale to tell if only he could speak. He must have been in hiding as we had only seen four in all the time that we spent rescuing his brothers.

Please, if you ever consider abandoning a cat or dog, reconsider. Donna and her kittens are the lucky ones. It is generally not a happy ending. It was such a hot day, Donna was actually panting. She was so hot, she drank almost a whole bowl of water. It would have been a totally different story without Charleen and without the cat sanctuary. We can't save every cat or kitten, but for that day we were able to save six and that is a start.