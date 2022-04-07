A Paws For Pets -- Little Oscar has a purpose

On January 14, I received a call that a small black and white cat had been dumped on a farm residence between McCool and Fairmont. He was a tiny little guy and the rescuer said she was afraid their barn cats would not accept him. This happens quite often as cats living in colonies are not always kind and welcoming to new cats. Understanding the uncertainty of this kitten’s fate, I agreed to foster him. I started calling him Honey Bunny but his fate would soon be clear; he was intended to be Little Oscar.

There is a reason for everything we often say. In animal rescue this is certainly the case. It is now quite clear why Honey Bunny aka Little Oscar found his way to me on that cold January evening.

My son-in-law, Keith’s father passed away recently and his mother, Vada, was dealing with the loss of her husband of 57 years. Vada, lovingly referred to as the family’s caregiver, reminds me so much of my own mother’s unselfish ways. Vada has Amber and Keith’s three dogs and several cats spoiled and is their built-in babysitter when they are away from home. Amber suggested that Vada should consider adopting a pet of her own. Vada lit up at this idea and Amber shared a photo of Honey Bunny that helped to seal fate. Vada loved and adored Amber and Keith’s black and white cat Oscar, who passed away a few years ago and immediately started calling Honey Bunny Little Oscar.

We figured out the best time we could meet halfway between Fayetteville, Arkansas and York to complete operation kitty transport as Amber called it. I should have taken a picture of our van as we departed. It was loaded up with a cat playpen, large cat litter box, and litter, cat tree, scratching posts, nail clippers, food, bowls, kennel, catnip toys and treats and somewhere in all of this mess was Little Oscar going south to his forever home. What else would one expect from a person driving around with a “CATRESQ” vanity license plate? I am certain people who saw us unloading all of the cat gear from our vehicle to theirs were surprised to see all these items were for one little kitty!

There is a reason for everything we often say. In animal rescue this is always the case. Every cat or kitten has a story. I love happy endings and new beginnings.