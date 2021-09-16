A Paws for Pets -- Kitten overload

They are now being fostered at my house. Diane Wolfe, who is amazing with her patience, managed to get six playful kittens to finally sit still for a family picture. They are Avery, Jack, Quinton, Lily, Simone and Inga. As you can see they all look so much alike, we had to put collars on immediately.

Nancy said they went from no cats to about 10 within four months. This is why York Adopt A Pet reaches out a helping hand. Nancy and Tim are responsible for the animals that were dumped on their property. Thank you for doing the right thing. I know it wasn’t easy. All six little angels are residing in my enclosed back patio. They have plenty of room to run and play, places to explore, special little beds and of course the most important litter boxes that they all use faithfully.

The moral of this article is that it truly takes group efforts to accomplish what you are looking at today -- citizens who step up to do the right thing, our local veterinarians and their efforts to help with health needs, and population control. And people like Diane Wolfe who has more patience than anyone I know when she is photographing cats that are scared, non-sociable, sassy, high energy.