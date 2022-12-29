A Paws For Pets -- Keeping up with the future

This coming April we will have been in our new building for 13 years. I can remember the years and work it took to raise funds, plan the design, acquire the land and receive the first USDA loan given to building an animal shelter. We had to cross every T and dot every I to work with the government. It was a learning experience for all and by all of the hard work of the York Adopt a Pet Board, the citizens of York and generally the whole county we were successful in reaching the goal of a brand new efficient animal shelter for the City of York.

We worked with the City of York, and York County to have a safe and secure place for all of the displaced and abandoned animals in York as well as York County and towns located in York County. We have continued our pledge to the City and York County. York Adopt a Pet is a 501(C) which is a nonprofit organization. We rely on donations and funding from the City of York and York County. The late Susan White left a generous donation to YAAP to help with the original cost of the building and for that we are very thankful and appreciative.

When YAAP was first started years ago by Judi and Gail Nordlund, all who helped were volunteers. With the changing times, we have added salaried personnel; our utilities continue to rise along with our vet services; and the building needs annual upkeep. We are very diligent in keeping our budget in line. The Iams (Mars Corporation) in Aurora has supplied Iams products for both the cats and dogs. This is a huge savings and we are grateful for the generosity.

One of the cost saving efforts we have made was changing from cat litter to newspapers when we first moved into the new shelter. At that time I did a study on cost including going green for the environment plus the weight of cat litter compared with newspapers. In 2010 we saved approximately $300 per week on cat litter and this would weigh approximately 800 pounds. Multiplying this by a year, it amounted to approximately $14,500 savings and a whopping 19,200 pounds or close to 10 tons of cat litter. And after 12 years it has saved approximately 216,000 in litter costs and 230,040 pounds or 115-plus tons. We have a drop-off container at the front door where you can donate used newspapers.

We want to thank each and every person who has donated to York Adopt A Pet. You still have time to help us meet our $5,000 goal by December 31, 2022. Any donated amount is beneficial to the cats and dogs for their vet expenses. You can visit our website at www.yorkadoptapet.com; or send to 1611 N. Platte Ave., York NE 68467; call the shelter 402-366-3984; or visit our shelter during open hours from noon to 3 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. Any amount is appreciated and all donations are tax deductible.

Maggie is one of our shelter treasures. She was trapped at Recharge Lake and was literally so thin and dehydrated it was a miracle we were able to rescue her before she succumbed to the weather and starvation. She is the most regal, adorable, huge main coon tabby. She was adopted to her new residence in Bellevue and will spend the rest of her life being queen of the home. She is just one of hundreds of cats and kittens to have been brought to York Adopt A Pet this year alone.

Please come to the shelter to visit and fill out an application to volunteer. The cats, kittens, dogs and puppies are hoping that 2023 brings new faces to the shelter. We voice our New Year’s wish of health and happiness to all.

Thank you, meows, barks, purrs and yips!