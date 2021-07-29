A Paws For Pets -- Keeli gets a new home

To my surprise, a lady named Ashley I knew applied for her. I went over her application and everything seemed to be just right for Keeli. I spoke with her and told her about the issues we had with Keeli and how she had come around and was such a super sweet dog for the most part. We were unsure how she would take to a new person, so I would show her to potential adopters with a leash on her until I knew things were going well. Much to our surprise, Keeli was leery, but only very briefly. We were surprised when she took right to her. I told Ashley I wanted to do one more visit and then do a visit with their dog so I could be sure of how things would go.

The next visit was so wonderful! Keeli was lying on the floor, curled up between Ashley and her daughter Em. Things like this bring so much joy to my heart. It was now time for the dogs to meet. I could sense a tiny bit of apprehension from Ashley’s dog but all in all, things went very well and I felt like this was a positive note and things would work out fine.

Soon the day came and Keeli went to her new home. Right away, I started receiving cute pictures of Keeli sleeping or laying with Aggie, her new furry friend already living in the home. I get so excited when I see posts from Ashley or she sends me a cute picture. Keeli really needed a home where she could feel secure and she definitely got it!!