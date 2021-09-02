A Paws for Pets -- Ivory and Jackie are reunited

Recently I received Ivory. Her owner was only 54 years old but had terminal cancer. She didn't think she would be here to greet her first new grandchild who was due in the early part of April. Ivory was her faithful companion and she said she needed to have her in a secure place to help give her piece of mind. No one in her family wanted to take on the responsibility of Ivory. Ivory was a huge white snowball cat, with big blue eyes. I received her on one of the last really cold days of winter and somehow she ended up staying in my office where I spend much of my time working on cat records. The husband delivered Ivory to my front door -- we didn't say much, he was very quiet as he handed me Ivory with her favorite blanket, toys and food. He never looked directly to me. He was a very tall man and I know he was having a difficult time. He said simply “Thank you for what you are doing, it means a lot to Jackie and me,” and then drove away. She took over my office chair and we shared the space. She was such a diva I wanted to give her plenty of time to adjust to being without her best friend. As with many cats who are beloved family pets, they actually grieve for their owners. They tend to stop eating, they are lethargic, many times their immune systems go down and they are susceptible to upper respiratory diseases. Ivory was no exception to this and that was the reason Ivory stayed with me. I knew she had been in a loving home and I know how hard it was for her owners to say good-bye. Just last week I noticed Ivory wasn't putting back the weight she had lost in the first few days of being with me. She still purred every time I shoved her over so I could share the office chair, but that day I really looked at her and thought something more serious is going on. Her snow white ears were a mustard yellow on the inside, her gums above her teeth were dark yellow and her once beautiful blue eyes were ringed in yellow. Her kidneys were shutting down. After a tearful conversation with Gloysteins, it was decided her illness were irreversible. I of course will never know if this was by accident or by fate but what I do know is Ivory passed away. I don't know if she willed herself from grief or if it was that Jackie needed her more. All I know is Ivory has crossed the Rainbow Bridge and even though I never personally met Jackie I know that she loved Ivory enough to give her up, knowing she would be given a second chance of a forever home. Who would have ever guessed that her forever home would be waiting at the Rainbow Bridge. That Jackie and Ivory would be united again and what a joyous reunion that must have been.