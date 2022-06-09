A Paws for Pets -- "Impurrfect" season

Kitten season is upon us. While it’s that perfect time of year to expect kittens, unfortunately not all kittens get that perfect welcome into this world. Some even struggle to survive.

Since March 15, we have received about 50 stray kittens -- a majority are without their mothers to help nurture and care for them.

So far this week, we have received 10 young kittens. The first eight were healthy 4-5-week-old kittens who were found alone in the median of I-80. They have been placed in a foster home for extra care.

The last two kittens brought to us on Monday are approximately 4-5 weeks old. This pair was found in the bed of a truck and they weren’t expected to live past the weekend but they have a strong survival instinct. Their beginning of life has simply been imperfect. They are both injured, needing medical attention, shy and afraid of people. The duo is in foster care since they need so much extra support. One will need eye surgery and the other is missing a few toes on their paw and also has a bad eye which may require surgery. We are happy we are here for them, but they have a long recovery time ahead.

York Adopt-A-Pet needs your help and support with the medical costs for these kittens. Donations can be made at yorkadoptapet.com or sent/brought to the shelter at 1511 North Platte, York, NE 68467. Please note your donation is for the Nash & Tibbs Medical Fund. We thank you in advance for helping with their medical costs.

We receive many calls from people who have found kittens around their home, work or other areas. Mother cats will put their kittens in a safe spot they think will protect them from loud scary noises, people, large animals and inclement weather. She may move them from time to time to a quieter, safer place. You may find kittens in garages, flower boxes, window wells, campers, trailers, truck beds, storage sheds, under porches, in other outdoor structures or in objects that will provide shelter. The best practice is to leave them be and let their mother cat care for them. However, we find ourselves wanting to provide care for them instead. Here is a guideline to follow if you do come across stray kitten(s).

Make sure that the kitten(s) in question are actually abandoned. Mama cats, when threatened or scared, will move their kittens to keep them safe. Sometimes it takes them several trips to achieve this process, this depends on her litter size. If you are around her kittens she won’t return until you are gone. However, before you leave them for their mom to care for, make sure they are safe from being harmed. We don’t want them left in a parking lot, on a busy street, or in danger from severe weather conditions.

After you have found stray kittens that have been abandoned or orphaned by their mother, there are some things you can do to help so they may survive the trauma and possible neglect. First, keep the abandoned or lost kitten warm. Young kittens can’t regulate their own body temperatures. You can use a heating pad or warm blanket. Their survival relies on them being kept warm and dry. Next, you’ll need to get them fed. Check with us, we may have a nursing mother which would be ideal, but not always practical. Or they will need bottle or syringe fed. Do not feed them milk, they will need a kitten milk substitute. After every feeding, the kitten will need to be gently burped and stimulated to help with urinating. Usually feeding is every three or so hours depending on their age. Also, always be cautious when caring for any found kittens. Do not bring them into your home without making sure they are free from disease, fleas or lice.

We always need your help and support with lost and abandoned kittens or other animals. Foster homes are always needed for orphaned kittens and puppies. Please call the shelter for any help and assistance with the kittens you have found or if you are interested in more information about fostering. We will always do our best to care for all stray animals in need.

Thank you for your support.