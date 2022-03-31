A Paws For Pets -- Household dynamics change

The dynamics of your home will change when you increase the people to pet ratio.

A newborn arriving into your home is an exciting time. You welcome your new bundle of joy immediately. However, your pet will need time to adjust. Your cat or dog may experience different feelings of being overwhelmed by the sounds, sights and smells. Their safe space has been invaded by not only a tiny person, but by all the baby furniture. They may also have to adjust to where they now sleep, eat and play along with sharing your attention. There are plenty of reasons why your pet(s) may feel anxiety. Helping you to understand your pet will help with the adjustment and transition that needs to take place.

Prepare your pet by:

• Getting them a wellness exam. This will get all vaccinations current and prevent and manage them for parasites and any illness. You’ll want your pet feeling healthy and happy when you bring your new baby home. Also, spay or neuter your pet. This will help with the additional anxiety they will be going through.

• Make changes to your pet’s environment months ahead of time. This will allow your pet to adjust and create a new habit to include their litterbox, bed, crate, and food/water dishes that have been moved. Many times the pet is expected to change as soon as the baby arrives. This will cause accidents and unnecessary stress to you and your pet.

• Allow a safe place for your pet to go so they can be away from the noise. This will also allow them to escape from a crying baby and soon to be busy toddler who may pull on hair, tail or ears. This can be as simple as a crate or spare room for a dog or a tree or shelf by a window for a cat. Adding positive things such as new toys and a place to relax in their environment will take away the stress over the new baby.

• Prepare yourself for a safe return home. Your pet will be excited and happy to see you once you return home. You probably left in a hurry and have been gone longer than expected to them. Dogs will especially demand your attention once they realize you’re home. Make sure to safely secure your pet in a room or outdoors. Once you and the baby are settled, don’t forget to greet your pet properly.

• Allow your pet to be curious about all the new baby furniture, clothes and those noisy toys. Remember these are new things in their home and they want to be sure they won’t be hurt by them. It’s best that they get familiar with the smell, feel and listen to all things baby related. You can even go as far as down loading and listening to baby sounds prior to bring them home.

• Keep your pet’s routine the same as much as possible. Feeding, playing and exercising should all be on set times. To avoid unnecessary accidents, clean the litterbox frequently and let your dog outside on their regular schedules.

• For the first few days, when you are holding your new baby, make sure someone is giving your pet attention too. Always use positive reinforcement with your pets.

• Do not force your pet to interact with the baby. They will do it on their own time. Bring home a blanket that has their scent on it and placing it where they can find it will also help with the curiosity before you come home. Let your pets explore at a safe distance. Most pets have a natural instinct to protect those that can’t protect themselves.

• Recognize the signs of stress, fear and anxiety in your pet. Take the time to call your vet for assistance if you are concerned. You know your pet better than anyone and you’ll need to advocate for them during this transition period.

Most pets want to be a part of the new family. They are excited too, but there are changes that they need to overcome. It may take a few months to get used to the new dynamics. They will need some support and attention from you so that they don’t get overly stressed which can turn into depression, fear and resentment. There are thousands of pets that grow up with children and are happier once they have adjusted to the new baby. The happy ending will depend on you preparing your pet for the busy changes for everyone.