A Paws For Pets -- "Home" at York Adopt A Pet

York Adopt a Pet is known for many reasons -- our volunteers are compassionate and caring for each and every cat that arrives.

We are a no-kill shelter which basically means that we don’t euthanize for space. If for example a cat has an incurable disease such as kidney failure then we let them humanely cross the Rainbow Bridge.

Once a cat arrives they will have a home for as long as it takes to be placed into their forever home. Through the years, I have seen cats come to us and stay until they crossed the Rainbow Bridge from age.

I once adopted out a little black kitten and 18 years later her owner was entering a care facility and could not take Buttons with her. None of her family members were able to take in Buttons who was no longer a little black kitten -- in fact he had grown to a huge 18-pound love bug. Several days later a lady from Syracuse wanted to know who our oldest cat was. I think you already know Buttons went home with them.

If a cat is adopted from YAAP but there are circumstances that warrant them having to return, we ALWAYS take them back. An alumni of YAAP is always welcomed back.

Currently Mobey is our oldest and longest resident of YAAP. He came to YAAP on July 27, 2016. He was left for several days in a trailer without food or water. The York County Sheriff helped in his rescue. According to information we were able to acquire, he was seven years old when he entered the shelter. So Mobey is now 13. He is fostered and has the sweetest disposition, always greets you with a nudge to your leg and with those beautiful gold eyes following your every move. He may never be adopted but he will always have a home – our home, York Adopt A Pet.

We currently have Erin from 2017, Julie from 2019, two from 2020, and 14 from 2021. They are all deserving of their own home but unfortunately there are just more cats than there are homes. We will continue to do our part in rescue and to educate the public on how important it is to spay and neuter your cat. An average cat has 1–8 kittens per litter and 2–3 litters per year. During her productive life, one female cat could have more than 100 kittens. A single pair of cats and their kittens can produce as many as 420,000 kittens in just 7 years. I could fill this whole newspaper with facts and figures on the overpopulation of cats, especially stray homeless cats.

One of our youngest and newest is Mason, a sweet little long hair black and white male. He was found under a porch with three other siblings. He was covered in fleas, very hungry and after a warm bath, medication for fleas and parasites he looked and felt so much better. He is being fostered so that we can keep the infestation of fleas from spreading to other cats at the shelter.

Please spay and neuter your cats. It will stop the hundreds and hundreds of homeless cats and kittens that are flooding the shelters.