A Paws For Pets -- Heroes don't always wear capes

People don’t always have to wear a cape to be a hero; they come in all sizes and shapes, and some have long hair, some with short hair. It’s not what a hero looks like as much as how much compassion a hero has for other people as well as God’s smallest creatures.

Gail Nordlund sadly saw a cat who had been hit by a car near the York College Chapel on Delaware Avenue. She took a picture and put it on Facebook hoping that if she were a part of a family, they could reclaim her body and have some closure. There are many stray cats in and around York College, there are many people who try to help these homeless cats by fixing temporary shelters as well as feeding the obviously starving ones looking for food. Gary Pinney, for one, has helped to rescue dozens through the years. He went over to retrieve the body to bury her in an area out of town where he has buried many homeless and stray cats through the years. When he retrieved this precious cat he discovered that she had to have had nursing kittens somewhere. He told the York College grounds crew to be on the lookout; someone had reported seeing some kittens near the York College Chapel.