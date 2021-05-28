A Paws For Pets -- Heroes don't always wear capes

People don’t always have to wear a cape to be a hero; they come in all sizes and shapes, and some have long hair, some with short hair. It’s not what a hero looks like as much as how much compassion a hero has for other people as well as God’s smallest creatures.
Gail Nordlund sadly saw a cat who had been hit by a car near the York College Chapel on Delaware Avenue. She took a picture and put it on Facebook hoping that if she were a part of a family, they could reclaim her body and have some closure. There are many stray cats in and around York College, there are many people who try to help these homeless cats by fixing temporary shelters as well as feeding the obviously starving ones looking for food. Gary Pinney, for one, has helped to rescue dozens through the years. He went over to retrieve the body to bury her in an area out of town where he has buried many homeless and stray cats through the years. When he retrieved this precious cat he discovered that she had to have had nursing kittens somewhere. He told the York College grounds crew to be on the lookout; someone had reported seeing some kittens near the York College Chapel.
We had planned to go over with his granddaughters after he got off work to start our search. They could have really been anywhere. Feral mothers are very good at hiding and protecting their babies. Before noon, Gary called and asked me to come immediately… the kittens had been spotted. I grabbed a carrier and when I arrived at the Chapel, this tall handsome young man was holding a box with three tiny kittens in it. They were terrified, I am sure, from the sounds of these huge lawn mowers driving by the bushes that they were hiding under, the four men who were trying to catch them and the fact that they had been alone and terrified without their mother helped to make them spitting, hissing little balls of fur.
Antony Mac-Dowell was the hero of the day. He was mowing close to the chapel and saw the kittens fly out of the bushes into a window well next to the Chapel. He managed to snag two, but the little grey kitten somehow was able to climb the high walls of the window well and sprinted from one side of the parking lot to the other before again going behind the bushes and back into the window well. Antony was able to nab her as well. Antony is a tall young man and visiting with him, he told me that he was just finishing up his sophomore year majoring in business. He is from Brazil and attending the four-year college here in York. He said that he is on the soccer team, and in the summers he works as a groundskeeper, and in the school year he works in the cafeteria. And I told him in his spare time he rescues baby kittens.
I hope these three little girls will someday realize how very lucky they were that Antony was there to rescue them. I cannot take the place of their mother and I am sure that they were confused and missing her comforting mothering, they were well cared for, clean and thankfully able to eat on their own. I will give them as much attention as they need and prepare them to be adopted into a home where they will never need to feel hunger, fear or loneliness.
Thank you Gail for bringing attention to this tragic and sad sight of a deceased cat along a busy street. And thanks to Gary and Dennis and especially for Antony who spotted them and reacted immediately.