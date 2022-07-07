A Paws for Pets -- Helping the little underdogs, like Peanut

YAAP receives many senior dogs and cats throughout the year. This last March I was asked by a Facebook friend to help with a couple dogs. They had lived in the garage all of their lives and needed to find a new home. I agreed to take them, not really knowing much about them. They arrived at the shelter and the little Chihuahua, Peanut, was not in the best shape. He was 13 years old, super thin and could not get around very well. His son, Coco, from the last litter he fathered, also came with him.

We realized early on that Coco was too much for Peanut. Peanut liked to snuggle with him but Coco was only one year of age and was constantly moving. We decided quickly that it would be best to split them up as Peanut needed a quiet home.

We started working on getting Peanut to gain some weight. We gave him extra canned food and moistened his dry food a bit so he could eat better. After gaining just a bit of weight, it was time to go to the vet and get work done there. I was worried about putting him under anesthesia due to his age, but just the year before he had fathered a litter of pups so we decided we had better have him neutered. The day came and I dropped him off at the vet. I was so thrilled to hear everything had gone fine.

It took Peanut a few days to recover. He would just snuggle down in his blankets and sleep for hours. By the next weekend, we had him outside taking some pictures to advertise him on Petfinder and Facebook. I could not believe the interest in our little old man. Several were from previous adopters. This was the case with Jackie, from whom I received an email saying she would like to meet Peanut. Jackie had adopted a dog from me many years ago when she lived in the area. She now lives out of state but was very happy to make the trip to meet him.

Jackie came to visit and she decided she would take him home. I asked her to stay in contact so I could see his progress. I have gotten many updates from her. The first updates were not as great as the most recent updates. At first, he seemed to be very skittish and if they were to even cough or make a loud noise, he would duck or scurry away.

Peanut (now Chance) has finally changed for the better. He has gained weight and does not look so slumped over anymore. Jackie has him on joint chews and some meds for his teeth. It has been amazing to see the pictures and the video of him running in the yard. We never saw him run at the shelter. Jackie has done a great job with him and I am very grateful to her.

Some dogs just really need that special home. I’m so glad that there are people who are willing to help the little underdogs like Peanut. If you are one of those people, please let us know as we have had many others just like him this year alone and are sure to receive more.