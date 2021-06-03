A Paws For Pets -- Happy Together

So we decided to put them back online and try again. This time we had people that wanted to adopt them separately, which we did not want to do. I also feared that if someone that did not know the breed, yet adopted them, there could be problems.

Then, low and behold, I saw an application that looked very promising. Everything checked out great and they already had two Westies so I felt very good about this home. I contacted the family even though they were from Minnesota. Hurray! They were willing to come, meet the dogs and adopt them if they were a fit.

Caitlin, the applicant, was at the shelter a few days later and instantly fell in love with them. I told her everything I knew about the dogs and before you knew it, they were on their way to their new home.

We have kept in contact since the adoption and Caitlin says they are so blessed. She says their life is complete now they have gotten Mindy and Jack. Jack has found a new friend in Lucy who they had before. They are close in age and have become inseparable. This is heartwarming as Jack always seemed like he felt he had to take care of Mindy. Caitlin said Mindy is friends with Sam who is older like herself. Mindy and Sam like to snooze together and waste the day away.