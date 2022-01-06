A Paws For Pets -- From darkness to light

The days that followed were filled with our staff and volunteers assuring him (now named Gideon) that he was OK and safe and we would take care of him.

Gideon started to accept our touches and he would even approach us from his kennel for attention. Once he started showing the signs he felt safe, he was scheduled to be vetted and groomed. Our poor Gideon had fur matted down to the skin on his back. Once he returned from getting groomed, you could instantly tell he felt so much better, the knots and mats were gone and no longer pulling on his skin.

Gideon was ready to leave his kennel and join the small group of cats calling our Isolation Room home. He accepted all the other cats in the room. He made it his home where he found a comfy shelf on which to nap daily, which was one of his favorite spots. He continued to grow more comfortable with all the volunteers and would give head bumps as a way to communicate his affection.

On December 3, I had a couple coming in to meet some of our cats to potentially adopt one. They were drawn instead to Gideon and spent quite a bit of time with him. They were amazed at how friendly he was after all he had gone through. They decided he was the one for them and were optimistic he would fit into their family.