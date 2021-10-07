A Paws For Pets -- Four Happy Endings

I was raised to love, nurture and help animals feel secure. This includes all pets with their distinct sizes, shapes, colors or dependence. The animals I grew up raising will always be remembered and some are a favorite still to this day. Although, I do remember the years when I didn’t have a pet. Those years seemed to have an emptiness or void missing that only a pet fills.
As you all know, some pets require and demand more support than others. Some can go without much daily care while others needed it many times throughout the day. Every cat, dog, or other pet I have owned has shown some form of connection or unconditional love, even if it was out of habit. Throughout the years all my pets have all played an important role for me growing up and becoming responsible.
Without knowing it, I had raised my kids with that special characteristic of loving, nurturing and needing or wanting a pet. They share my love of animals and I wouldn’t have it any other way. There are four “Happy Endings” that I am grateful to share with you. These pets were brought to York Adopt-A-Pet for different reasons and were adopted because of their uniqueness.
Here are the stories…
StanLee was a relinquished charming male Border Collie mix. He was about a year old, a happy dog with an exceeding amount of energy. When he saw any human he would open his mouth, almost like he was going to say hello. He was so eager to be liked by all the volunteers and staff at the shelter. He was definitely a “people pleaser.” My son and daughter-in-law, in another of their mature decision making quests, were looking to make their family bigger. They needed to be cautious since they had Walter, a two-year-old dog, who had taken the role of an Alpha in their home. They went to the shelter to meet this big adorable dog and instantaneously fell in love with his smile. StanLee wouldn’t leave their side. As they sat on the floor with him, he pushed his nose into their faces going from one to the other, doing the “pet me” dance. They agreed to his request, and his eyes got bright along with his ear to ear captivating smile. Their decision to adopt didn’t take long. He walked out with them and loaded up in the car like he had known them forever. They had bought him toys for the ride home to Omaha, and one of the squeaky toys didn’t last five minutes, he had chewed off the head. He now plays and runs in the back yard. He gobbles down his food very fast, so they had to buy a special bowl. One of his favorite places to lay is on the dining room table where its cooler, which he is not allowed to do but does it anyway. Walter, with time, welcomed his younger brother and they all are very fortunate to be in their Happy Ending.
Happy Ending #2 resulted a little differently with a very handsome 1-year-old Husky. My daughter would ask me weekly what cats and dogs we had at the shelter. I wasn’t sure if she was wanting to adopt or if it was her natural sensitivity, personal interest or just simply curiosity towards all the shelter animals. My daughter and son-in-law lived in an apartment which allowed pets. They were going to wait until they moved into a house before they got another pet, or so I thought. This particular week, when she asked, I told her we have a new dog, Neeko. In addition to being athletic, he is also very charismatic and constantly talks. He was a stray and brought in by the police. For whatever reason, his owner never claimed him. When my daughter visited the shelter to see the dogs, she immediately fell in love with Neeko. He was so happy to be leaving the shelter with them. His new routine would allow him to go on walks several times a day and play with anything squeaky. He gets to go to pet stores where they let the very picky dog choose his own food and toys. He is very spoiled and loves his forever home. His sister, Noelle, who happens to be a Siamese cat, play and get along great. He was a perfect match.
Happy Ending #3 began when I became a foster failure. I was asked to foster a scared, insecure and possibly abused, nine-month-old, male Chihuahua. I was his sixth home. I knew the shelter wouldn’t have a hard time finding a home for this sweet small boy. I got a kennel set up at my house, and at work a small bed for under my desk. The plan was he would come and go to work and home with me until he was adopted. The first night being in a kennel, there wasn’t much sleep. I believed he had a bit of anxiety along with being scared. The next day he wouldn’t let me out of his sight. Whenever I would leave my office he would follow closely or if he had to stay for any reason he would whine and cry until I returned. The second night he started to cry when he was kenneled for bedtime. I told him to go to sleep and he quieted down. On the third day I believe he had decided he would adopt me. He had begun being needier but very assertive at the same time. He wanted to be held and if I would try to put him down he would move his body and shift his weight so that it was difficult to put him down. I know he only weighed five pounds, but I also didn’t want to drop or hurt him in the process. On day four of fostering, I decided that this dog was so attached to me I couldn’t put him in a seventh home. I gave in, filled out the adoption paperwork and named him Coop. It’s been a year already and we are doing great. He plays and barks at Sage and Banjo, his sister cats. He is also learning and becoming a pretty good obedience dog. Also, his insecurities are less and his self-confidence is growing.
Then there is Happy Ending #4. Remember the daughter and son-in–law? Well they continued to come see the animals at the shelter. On this particular day they found a very loving cat named Snowball they wanted to add to their pet friendly family. He was relinquished due to a family’s health issue. My son-in-law wanted a cat of his own, one that would give affection back. He definitely is that loving cat who craves attention and loves to lay on laps. He is a sweet natured cat, who gives affection to everyone and loves to be a part of this family. They all now live in a house, much bigger and plenty of room for each one to have their own space.
As different as their pasts all were, relinquished or abandoned, they were selected by choice, chance or because of foster failure. They have all adjusted to their new homes. I am very proud and humbled to be a part of it all and hope you enjoyed reading about other Happy Endings provided by York Adopt-A-Pet.