A Paws For Pets -- Four Happy Endings

StanLee was a relinquished charming male Border Collie mix. He was about a year old, a happy dog with an exceeding amount of energy. When he saw any human he would open his mouth, almost like he was going to say hello. He was so eager to be liked by all the volunteers and staff at the shelter. He was definitely a “people pleaser.” My son and daughter-in-law, in another of their mature decision making quests, were looking to make their family bigger. They needed to be cautious since they had Walter, a two-year-old dog, who had taken the role of an Alpha in their home. They went to the shelter to meet this big adorable dog and instantaneously fell in love with his smile. StanLee wouldn’t leave their side. As they sat on the floor with him, he pushed his nose into their faces going from one to the other, doing the “pet me” dance. They agreed to his request, and his eyes got bright along with his ear to ear captivating smile. Their decision to adopt didn’t take long. He walked out with them and loaded up in the car like he had known them forever. They had bought him toys for the ride home to Omaha, and one of the squeaky toys didn’t last five minutes, he had chewed off the head. He now plays and runs in the back yard. He gobbles down his food very fast, so they had to buy a special bowl. One of his favorite places to lay is on the dining room table where its cooler, which he is not allowed to do but does it anyway. Walter, with time, welcomed his younger brother and they all are very fortunate to be in their Happy Ending.