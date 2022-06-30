A Paws For Pets -- Family Glo Walk Fur Luv

A record setting amount of dogs and cats have entered York Adopt a Pet this year. Kittens and puppies continue to flow into the building as well as the foster homes that care for their needs.

Today’s article features some of the cats and kittens available for adoption. The dogs at York Adopt a Pet are featured for a fundraiser that will benefit both dogs and cats. It is our annual summer dog walk. We all know that dogs love to go for walks -- cats not so much. So the cats will let the dogs do their thing, while they lounge in the quiet and coolness of the building.

Please join us on Saturday, July 9 for the YAAP Family Glow Walk Fur Luv with Glo family activities at Harrison Park.

The fun starts at 8 p.m., with family activities including Life Size Jenga, Glo Face Painting, and Glo painting on Paper, Glo Ring Toss and Glo Beach Ball Fun. Free popcorn, popsicles and water will be available. Cookies, Glo dog collars and Glo Balloons will be available for sale.

All participants will receive one ticket and a drawing for prizes including Runza gift cards, Chances R picnic specials, York Chiropractic Center gift card and 30-minute massage, Goody Pop basket and a Sicilian orange cake, chocolate chip cookies and grazing boxes from Sweets for the Soul. Additional tickets for the drawing can be purchased at the event.

The 1 1/2 mile Glo Walk will begin at 9 p.m. Dogs are welcome and encouraged but each must be on a leash. There will be dogs available from YAAP at Harrison Park if someone would like to walk a shelter dog. $15 per person includes the walk and all family activities (but does not include a shirt). All money raised will help with the care of the dogs and cats at YAAP.

Advanced registration is available at yorkadoptapet.com or you can register at the event on Saturday, July 9.

We hope to see you at this fun event with all your glowing accessories. Thank you for supporting York Adopt a Pet.