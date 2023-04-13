An Emotional Support Animal (ESA) is any pet that provides the needed companionship and mental support to their owner. They are usually not trained for the companionship service they provide. These pets offer the needed support for people who have anxiety, need to improve one’s physical health, need to decrease depression or loneliness and or simply need a purpose to give reciprocal care and love.

An ESA is not a Licensed Service Animal. Most Service Animals are dogs that have hundreds of professional training hours invested in them. ESAs are usually not expensive to purchase. An ESA could be a dog, cat, farm animal or exotic pet. It may depend on the need of the person.

ESAs have been growing in popularity for years. However, not all housing or rentals are obligated to let their tenants have an ESAs. Even if you have obtained the proper documentation from your physician and have the necessary certification for your pet, some housing will still not allow any pets. Before getting an ESA contact your landlord for their requirements and don’t expect them to allow you an opportunity to own an ESA.

Research has long supported the idea that animals can provide significant mental health benefits. Owning a pet has positive effects on mental health. They can help with anxiety concerns, lower blood pressure, or decrease depression. They also help prevent loneliness and give an owner purpose. This can be contributed to the emotional connection a pet and owner have with each other. Make sure when you are looking for an ESA to establish your needs. Not every pet will work for you. Make a list of requirements and your basic necessities. You’ll want the pet that will best support your needs along with one that you can easy bond and connect to.

Once you have established your needs and gotten approval from your landlord or family members, it is essential to make sure you can financially support your pet. You’ll need to budget the cost of the pet, monthly food, other supplies, yearly vet care expenses and licensing. Owning a pet is a commitment for their life. Providing for it will be your responsibility. Whatever emotional support animal you may choose, it will be dependent on you daily. As much as you want them to support you, you have to meet their needs to keep them healthy and happy too.

At York Adopt-A-Pet we have cats and dogs that could meet your needs and become a great ESA for you. However, it will also require you to work with them. Many of the animals we have, at one time, have been strays. They will need an adjustment period to gain your trust before you can truly benefit from them. They will also need your love and attention in order to give it back to you. It will take work, time and patience to meet your needs from your ESA. It will not happen overnight. Your positive connection with your pet along with the continuous bonding process is essential for the emotional support to work for both you and your pet. Remember, they need you just as much as you need them.

Jobs for Americas Graduates (JAG) are sponsoring a family fun event on April 15 from noon to 3 p.m., at the Wessels Living History Farm. There will be a petting zoo, games and a silent auction. Money raised will be donated to York Adopt-A-Pet. Come on out and see what positive and creative things these students have organized for families to participate.