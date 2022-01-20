A Paws for Pets -- Challenge accepted

After seeing our results, I am hopeful that people who do not have a social media account will still be a part of this mind blowing challenge by sending in contributions to their choice of pet shelters or rescues. To be part of the thousands of people who donated across the United States is amazing. On behalf of the YAAP cats and dogs, board members, staff, volunteers and members, thank you to all who supported this challenge; there are many kind and generous people and your donation is very much appreciated. Betty White would have been very proud of all those who donated to support her love of animals. I wished she could have seen the world come together for a great cause that she has been involved in for so many decades.