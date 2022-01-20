A Paws for Pets -- Challenge accepted

To be the recipient of something so powerful in a 24-hour period was really amazing to witness. It crossed the border and supported shelters internationally. I know I have never been a part of something this extraordinary.
For those of you who don’t know, there was a challenge to donate money to pet shelters in memory of Betty White. She was an actress, comedian and a huge advocate for the welfare of all animals. She volunteered and sat on the Board of Directors at the first National Humane Organization in the U.S. and is now the largest certifier of animal welfare in the world.
This challenge came at a time when many of the shelters like us are gearing up to receive babies and help with spay and neuter costs. This support is very much appreciated and helps York Adopt-A-Pet in many ways. Our community has stepped up to meet the challenge. We have received donations beginning last week by mail and on PayPal. The biggest donation day was Monday the 17th, which would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.
York Adopt-A-Pet didn’t have any expectations about this challenge. We had absolutely no idea how unbelievable this challenge would positively impact the work we do to support pets. To say the least, we are very humbled to see that we have received about 100 donations ranging from $5 to $100. I love the fact that all family members could get behind this challenge and make a donation they felt comfortable contributing, in their name. I also can’t believe that so many people have participated, the numbers are implausible to even think about.
After seeing our results, I am hopeful that people who do not have a social media account will still be a part of this mind blowing challenge by sending in contributions to their choice of pet shelters or rescues. To be part of the thousands of people who donated across the United States is amazing. On behalf of the YAAP cats and dogs, board members, staff, volunteers and members, thank you to all who supported this challenge; there are many kind and generous people and your donation is very much appreciated. Betty White would have been very proud of all those who donated to support her love of animals. I wished she could have seen the world come together for a great cause that she has been involved in for so many decades.