A Paws for Pets -- Cats vs. dogs

Which pet is best suited for you? I have two cats and two dogs. The differences I believe that separate them are below. I am sure both are equally important to any home, but they each play a significant role in the dynamics of your home and family.

Cats mostly are:

1. Cats are very independent in all aspects of care, i.e., such as playing, eating, grooming and exercising.

2. Cats are relatively low maintenance and low cost.

3. Cats can keep a house or shop rodent free.

4. Cats do not need attention 24/7, giving you less to worry about when you leave them alone.

5. Cats are very majestic intelligent animals and good at problem solving.

6. Cats are an eco-friendly pet choice. Their lifetime supply of essentials leaves a smaller carbon foot print.

7. Cats will love you back.

8. Cats help make owners feel better. Then know when we are stressed or sick. Just by snuggling us, and purring, or by us petting them releases the endorphins to relax us or help us to get over being sick.

Dogs mostly are:

1. Dogs make you smile and laugh, they make you happy. Dog owners have higher levels of oxytocin in their bodies. Oxytocin is a hormone which makes you feel happy.

2. Dogs make you more social. 40% of dog owners made a friend because of their dog(s)

3. Dogs relieve stress. Petting a dog reduces blood pressure, relaxes your muscles and slows down your breathing.

4. Dogs make you more active. 60% of dog owners walks their dog thus gets regular exercise.

5. Dogs give their owner purpose in life. They have a pet that is dependent on them for food, exercise and play

6. Dogs help your kids build better immune systems. into families with dogs have a lower risk of having allergies and asthma.

7. Dogs help improve cognitive function. One study showed that pet therapy, including those with dogs, improved the cognitive function of old people having mental illnesses under long-term care. Another study revealed that pets can decrease the distressed behavior of people with dementia.

8. Dogs help save lives. They can become a warning system for those who suffer from seizures and other diseases.

There are many amazing reasons to own have a cat or dog. So, if you’re asking why yourself which pet should own, your question now should be, “Should I get a cat or dog now or tomorrow?”