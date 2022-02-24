A Paws for Pets -- Cats are great teachers, continued

In my last article I wrote that cats are great teachers. I gave examples on persistence, humility, acceptance, loneliness and anger. Lazerous, Teddy, Patience, Sky and Loretta are good examples for me, although there were dozens that could have been added which also expressed and taught me more about these emotions than I learned from humans.

Many examples include HAPPINESS. This is a tough one to decide. I don't think any cat or kitten has not made me happy, but some have been born with a personality that just explodes with happiness. Nothing shows happiness more than an endearing kitten which is just full of life and so anxious to explore each day with excitement. Many outgrow this as they grow older, but some continue to treat life as if it is a gift each day. Ones who every morning when they first open their eyes have their main goal be to make you smile and fill your day with happiness. Such a cat was Rosalie who came to me after being found as a small kitten along a country road. She brightened every day spent at the cat sanctuary and I affectionately called her my “roof cat.” She delighted people driving, walking or coming to visit as she would come to the edge of the roof and “talk” to each as though greeting them. She was amazing. She is now residing in Plattsmouth where her new owner says she continues to escape to the roof whenever she can sneak out the door.

Bonnie showed how you can have a life changing experience, face ADVERSITY and come out a better person. Little Bonnie was found in a farm yard several years ago on a bitter cold winter's day. The temperatures were below zero and the wind chill was tipping to 25 below. The homeowner found her hovering next to her back door and at first thought she was frozen. When she came to me, I put her in my office on a heating pad and gave her warm heated cat food. She looked cold, hungry and fragile but I was confident she would live. Her little black calico face was perfect but within a couple of days, her ears started to curl up and became dry as potato chips. You would barely touch them and pieces would fall off. Within a week, her little frozen ears were nothing but jagged rough edges close to her head. She was no longer a perfect little cat but like many people with afflictions she didn’t see her limitations. She still had an endearing personality and a trust of human beings. Today Bonnie is touring the United States in an 18-wheeler with her owner who is an over the road truck driver. She has a bed in the back sleeping compartment and a day bed fixed to the dash of the truck so she can lay in the sun and watch the countryside roll by.

FEAR can be experienced in so many ways: fear of the unknown, fear of other cats, fear of change, the list goes on. So many misplaced homeless cats come to the cat house which show fear. Most, given time, will slowly gain confidence and trust. Unfortunately there are those cats who never overcome their fear of humans. These cats are generally placed on a farm with responsible people who tend to their shelter and food needs at a common distance. They lead the life they are comfortable with. One such little cat recently came to the shelter -- Little Blake Allen. He was found near Casey's and he was your typical homeless stray scared cat. He would shrink into a small ball when a person would get near him. With the persistence of myself and the volunteers, our mission was to make Blake Allen receptive to our attempts to assure him life can be good with humans. After hours of holding him tight, petting him with long strong strokes on his back and talking softly, Blake Allen would relax in our arms, and then came the day that he actually purred. Within weeks he was a sweet loving little guy, and today he is living a secure life with a family in Lincoln.

LOYALTY is generally not associated with cats by the general population, but for those whose lives are involved with cats we all know they are extremely loyal. I have only had to step into my backyard to see dozens of cats come running to me, not for food and not necessarily for attention, but just because they want to be with me. They nuzzle your feet, head bump your chin and many wrap their paws around your neck as they nuzzle. These are the cats that follow you as you work in your garden, sit with patience watching and waiting until you sit down so they can immediately jump into your lap. There are those who jump on your shoulder and will ride as you do your chores. They wait by the gate, they wait by the window, they are there just waiting for you.

And then there is the ultimate emotion, LOVE. I could never choose just one cat that has shown me the emotion of love. Love is so diversified: love of oneself, love of life, love of your family, love of a child. To me, cats exemplify love. They are social and loving animals. You only have to look on my patio to see the love within a cat colony. Each cat has its niche in the colony family: cats sunning. Tiger grooming, grouchy Star, Tabitha staying aloof near the food dish, Marcie and Charlie Brown the two black kittens that were born to play either with other cats or their imaginary friends. There is Herbie, sweet Herbie, with smooth gums where his rotten teeth once gave him such pain and discomfort, now stretched in the sun enjoying a quiet afternoon. There is Rosie who shared her litter of four kittens with Sparrow after her litter was born premature and she continued to hunt and cry for her babies. So many memories, so many cats. My life was made richer and I have been blessed that cats have taught me so many of life's most important lessons. They are the silent teachers and we are the students, learning when you don't even realize that your life is changing, slowly day by day by a small bundle of fur that comes in many colors, sizes and shapes. At times, things seem hectic, caring for so many, but each night after walking through and seeing them all bedded down, each one content in their environment and with themselves, you know it has been a good day. I will continue to learn as long as there are cats willing to teach.