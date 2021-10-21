A Paws for Pets -- Castaways

In early September, we started getting calls at the shelter about several smaller dogs running in the county. They had last been seen in the area just outside of town where Kopchos has their grass dump. We soon found out there were indeed several dogs -- they were very spooked and didn’t trust us at all.
Later, we received a call that a couple of them had made their way clear to Delaware Avenue. A concerned citizen spent several hours searching and finally caught both of them. They were definitely terrified and needed lots of love and understanding. We could tell these dogs had been used in the past for breeding. We named them Ella and Adele.
As the week went on, we received several more calls about small dogs running loose. However, it seemed we were always five steps behind the little dogs. This is an alarming situation when you get this close to winter, as little dogs such as these don’t always fair well once it gets drastically cold. It is also so much harder for a dog to survive once there is snow on the ground because it’s much harder to find food. So we knew we would have to try to catch them and do it quickly.
Meanwhile back at the shelter, Ella was showing signs of being pregnant. So, I asked a friend to foster her. Sadly between being dumped, then being caught, and brought to the shelter, and then being moved again to a quiet foster care home, and poor nutrition from living on her own trying to find food, she lost all of the babies except one. All were born premature and things had not gone well. The one pup that survived was moved to one of our foster care homes that bottle feeds, as Ella would not feed him. The good news is that premie pup survived and is thriving, living in the foster home that raised him.
After this happened, I could tell Ella was super sad. So we decided to move her back to the shelter. There she could be with Adele. This brightened her spirits greatly. She was happy to be back and getting all the attention from the volunteers. She also was so happy to be with her friend Adele.
And still, we were focusing on the other dogs we knew were running out by the grass dump. We were fortunate to have one who ran into town and was caught by a cat volunteer. Later, another volunteer was called at night because a friend of hers had found yet another dog from the area. Oddly, he was very furry. He didn’t look like the others so we are unsure if he had been dumped with the others. Either way, he came to the shelter and was not claimed by an owner.
We knew there were at least two more out there. I had seen them several times but couldn’t get close. Susan, our shelter manager, started trying to live trap the remainder of them. The next morning we had another one. This little girl was even more terrified than the first few after spending some time in the trap.
We decided to reset the trap in case there were more. I had been leery about using a live trap because it is very scary for dogs. My fears came true, as the others wouldn’t go near the trap. However, it became obvious … we wouldn’t catch the remaining dogs by hand and we had no other options. They had been out there long enough and weren’t about to trust anyone.
The weather turned cold and rainy. The dogs stayed in hiding and we waited for a report on them. Finally, we got a call they had made it back to the grass dump. They had been seen eating old tomatoes along with other vegetables as people were clearing out their gardens. I went there by myself multiple times and took my husband once as well and we walked the whole area in hopes of seeing them. Unfortunately, there have been no sightings and no phone calls about the remaining dogs. I will always be thankful we were able to save five of them. Now they will have great new lives. We won’t forget those remaining dogs. Sometimes rescue work is hard. It’s tough when you do everything you can and things don’t work out as you had hoped. I keep thinking maybe someone found the others and took them home. I’d like to think there was a happy ending. On the other hand, maybe someone who knows what happened to the dogs will read this story and call to let us know how things worked out.
On a positive note, three of the dogs have been adopted and are thriving in their new homes. Ella and Adele are still waiting for their forever home so they can start their new amazing lives.
Thanks to everyone who called and let us know when and where the dogs were seen. A special thanks to Candee Craddick for fostering Ella and to Tabitha Collingham for saving Ella’s remaining baby.
And a plea from us … dogs are family … they aren’t to be castaway and dumped, left to take care of themselves in unknown territory. Just imagine what that would be like. Please don’t abandon your pets in this dangerous and heartbreaking way.