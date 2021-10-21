A Paws for Pets -- Castaways

The weather turned cold and rainy. The dogs stayed in hiding and we waited for a report on them. Finally, we got a call they had made it back to the grass dump. They had been seen eating old tomatoes along with other vegetables as people were clearing out their gardens. I went there by myself multiple times and took my husband once as well and we walked the whole area in hopes of seeing them. Unfortunately, there have been no sightings and no phone calls about the remaining dogs. I will always be thankful we were able to save five of them. Now they will have great new lives. We won’t forget those remaining dogs. Sometimes rescue work is hard. It’s tough when you do everything you can and things don’t work out as you had hoped. I keep thinking maybe someone found the others and took them home. I’d like to think there was a happy ending. On the other hand, maybe someone who knows what happened to the dogs will read this story and call to let us know how things worked out.