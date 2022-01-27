A Paws for Pets -- Black cats are beautiful

And Friday of this past week Dai Mathers was walking to her car in a parking lot in York when heard the sound of a loud desperate meow. Dai could tell this was a cat crying out for help. She finally coaxed little Black Pearl to come to her after about 25 minutes sitting in the parking lot enticing this kitten to safety. She didn’t have any supplies to take care of a kitten and she knew the kitten was hungry and had been out in the elements for some time. She got in touch with Kathy Johnson. When I saw her, I silently made a promise she would never be cold, hungry or without someone to love her. I don’t know how she came to be in a parking lot, I don’t know how long she has been living on the streets, I just know that she cried out for help and an angel of mercy heard her cry and didn’t leave until she was safely in her car. There are so many people who would have continued to their car without hesitation, but not Dai. Thank you for your compassion for a small black stray cat.