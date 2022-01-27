A Paws for Pets -- Black cats are beautiful

Nothing is more gorgeous than a long or short hair black shiny cat.
Their eyes are so expressive and are usually deep gold or emerald green. They can mesmerize you with their intelligent and expressive eyes.
For those who have been lucky enough to have lived with a black cat, you understand what I am talking about. All cats can be graceful at times, but a black cat shows the fluid movements that evolved through the years. They are not only graceful but they express an air of elegance.
Sadly, black cats are also more likely to be euthanized at kill shelters. Other potential barriers against adopting black cats include superstition (i.e., black cats symbolize bad luck) and negative associations of black cats with witchcraft or evil. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Currently we have eight black cats living at York Adopt a Pet. I am fostering three of these black beauties.
Sammie, as I wrote a week or so ago, was found in the receiving area of Walmart. Becky came to me on December 14, 2013. Sammie is absolutely one of the sweetest cats ever. He rolls around wanting his tummy scratched and is so happy to be out of the cold and sharing his life with no worries and friends to play with. Becky found her way into a man’s heated work shop on north Highway 81 some eight years ago.
And Friday of this past week Dai Mathers was walking to her car in a parking lot in York when heard the sound of a loud desperate meow. Dai could tell this was a cat crying out for help. She finally coaxed little Black Pearl to come to her after about 25 minutes sitting in the parking lot enticing this kitten to safety. She didn’t have any supplies to take care of a kitten and she knew the kitten was hungry and had been out in the elements for some time. She got in touch with Kathy Johnson. When I saw her, I silently made a promise she would never be cold, hungry or without someone to love her. I don’t know how she came to be in a parking lot, I don’t know how long she has been living on the streets, I just know that she cried out for help and an angel of mercy heard her cry and didn’t leave until she was safely in her car. There are so many people who would have continued to their car without hesitation, but not Dai. Thank you for your compassion for a small black stray cat.
As you can see by the picture of Black Pearl her tiny ears were frozen and the tips have already fallen off. The rest of her ears are very hard and brittle. I know within a week or so, the rest of her ears will fall off. With temperatures below zero stray cats can curl into a small ball if they can find a place to sleep, but the ears are usually exposed enough that they get frostbite easily.
Dai asked if I could name her Black Pearl because as we know pearls are precious stones, but finding a black pearl is very rare. This little kitten deserves a special name. She is residing in my bathroom until I can be certain that there is no infection or inflammation of what remains of her ears. She sleeps on a heating pad, with food and water close by. She was taken to York Animal Clinic, checked over tested for Feline Leukemia and thankfully she was negative. She has been vaccinated, wormed and next week she will be taken back to YAC to be spayed. Then she will be up for adoption. Until then I am keeping my promise that this little black beauty is warm, well fed and cared for, until her forever family adopts her.
Please consider adopting a black cat. Each one is unique and each one deserves a second chance at life.