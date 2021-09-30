A Paws For Pets -- Being an alumni of York Adopt A Pet

Hello, I would like to introduce myself, my name in 2012 was Aunt May. I was adopted into a wonderful home, March 25, 2012 and we all thought this would be my forever home. I was so spoiled and must admit that through the years I put on a few extra pounds through the years. My family decided to rename me Sammie and it really seemed to fit me better. I know my name and you only need to say, “Sammie want a treat?” and you have my full attention.

As we all know that there is no guarantee in life. My family made the difficult decision to go to assisted living and unfortunately they do not allow pets. If you are an alumni of York Adopt A Pet, you always have a home with them. They were contacted by my family asking if they would accept me back -- and here I am. I am being fostered because I am a bit of a diva, I like things my way. I don’t want to share lap time with any other cats, dogs or newspapers. It’s not that I dislike cats, dogs and newspapers, but they take away from my lap time, and being a slightly overweight diva things just go better when I am getting my way.

I have to be coaxed off of any lap I am currently lying on, and voice my opinion loudly when I am forced to move.