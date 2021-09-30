A Paws For Pets -- Being an alumni of York Adopt A Pet

Hello, I would like to introduce myself, my name in 2012 was Aunt May. I was adopted into a wonderful home, March 25, 2012 and we all thought this would be my forever home. I was so spoiled and must admit that through the years I put on a few extra pounds through the years. My family decided to rename me Sammie and it really seemed to fit me better. I know my name and you only need to say, “Sammie want a treat?” and you have my full attention.
As we all know that there is no guarantee in life. My family made the difficult decision to go to assisted living and unfortunately they do not allow pets. If you are an alumni of York Adopt A Pet, you always have a home with them. They were contacted by my family asking if they would accept me back -- and here I am. I am being fostered because I am a bit of a diva, I like things my way. I don’t want to share lap time with any other cats, dogs or newspapers. It’s not that I dislike cats, dogs and newspapers, but they take away from my lap time, and being a slightly overweight diva things just go better when I am getting my way.
I have to be coaxed off of any lap I am currently lying on, and voice my opinion loudly when I am forced to move.
I was lucky enough to be fostered so I didn’t have to share myself with the other cats at York Adopt a Pet. My foster mom and dad say I am the “cat’s meow.” I have shared my space with a couple of other fostered cats and kittens and have gotten along fine. They come and go -- recently a litter of six arrived and they were quickly adopted. My last shared foster is being adopted tomorrow.
I just found out that a small kitten named Liberty arrived who had surgery yesterday morning to have his left eye removed. My foster mom said his eye was so infected that York Animal Clinic said it couldn’t be saved. Foster Mom took a picture but said he was so active and he wouldn’t sit still for a photo. He is in a cat playpen and I think it will work having him here as long as he knows I am the boss and stays out of my way. My foster mom said he tested clear and he weighs two pounds.
As you can see from my photo, I am a beautiful cat, I will share lots of lap time with you, snuggle and purr, but don’t be surprised if I don’t share my weight with you.
Just remember once you arrive at York Adopt A Pet you are immediately in their records, will always be an alumni and will be welcomed back even after nine years. I am proof that this is a fact.
Love, purrs and hisses,
Sammie