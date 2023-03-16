There are so many calls and so many strays that somedays at the shelter are very overwhelming.

I love all these dogs to pieces though and am doing my best to find them the best possible homes. Somedays I wonder what the world would be like if people stayed as committed to their pets as they are to them. There are so many things to think about before getting a new pet because it is a 10-15-year commitment. So much comes with this responsibility: vet bills, grooming, boarding, food and shelter. These dogs depend on you and are such loyal companions. Please don’t let them down.

Please spay and neuter. There are so many benefits besides just controlling the population. If you spay your female you don’t have to deal with heat cycles, the risk of mammary tumors, pyometra (which is an infection of the uterus), less desire to roam, and overall just healthier longer lives. If you neuter your male dog this will eliminate the risk of testicular cancer, help with behavioral issues, reduce roaming off, aggression, urine marking and again a longer healthier life. There are so many dogs that are perfectly healthy but don’t make it out of some shelters due to space. You can do so much by just simply spaying or neutering your pet.

Research the breed you are wanting to take home. Is this a good fit for your lifestyle, family and home? Please, I beg you to do your research. Do you know how hard it is for a dog to end up in a shelter or be rehomed? It is so hard on them. Can you imagine the anxiety they go through? Looking in the cage I wonder how they feel looking out.

I know there are situations in which people need help rehoming their pet and I will always try to help the best I can. Do you know how many I have on a waiting list? Do you know how overwhelmed shelters are? They want to save them all. Please have patience, volunteer, foster, donate, help in whatever way you can. I’m forever grateful for the amazing volunteers, donors and people who support York Adopt A Pet.