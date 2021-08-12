A Paws for Pets -- Animals being left behind after pandemic

Last year, with the pandemic, was a very unusual year for shelters and rescues. We had multiple applications coming in because people were home and wanted to have a dog or a cat. What a perfect time to get a dog as you would have plenty of time for training that new dog before heading back to work.
This year once things opened up, it was a happy time for most. Before too long we realized how this would affect all of those us the rescue field. We were getting bombarded with calls right and left from people who were heading back to work and now they just didn’t have time for the pets they got last year. I had asked the majority of my adopters to be sure this was not a problem, but apparently for most people it would be. We have found more dogs in the county that are not being claimed, so we have to assume some of them may have been dumped out there.
The worst part of the whole thing is that animals are not being adopted like they were last year. This has led shelters and rescues to be overfull with no room to spare. If you see one of our posts for an animal on Facebook, please share it. I know life is very busy, as mine is too, but for those looking for dogs, we pray they will rescue their next dog.
Normally I write about an adoption that has taken place and how great things worked out. I am going to use my next couple of Paws for Pets articles to tell everyone about the dogs in our care. After we have had some more adoptions and good stories, I will have more stories to tell.
Today I would like to tell you about Zelda. She is the sweetest dog and is very eager to please people. She will make someone a wonderful companion if she gets the right home for her needs. Zelda is four years of age and is a Pyrenees/Labrador Retriever cross.
Zelda was in a home and her owners allowed her to run free in their neighborhood. This is not a good idea for any dog as multiple things can happen.
We have seen it all here at the shelter. It definitely did not turn out well for Zelda as she and a neighbor dog ended up getting into a scuffle. Since Zelda was not on her property at the time of the incident, her owner got into trouble and Zelda had to find a new home. I was contacted to see if I could take her, not knowing if she was going to be completely dog aggressive or just dog selective. She can be fussy with other dominant dogs. We do have several younger dogs who are non-dominant and she seems to not mind them at all. We do think if we found a home without other pets where she could be the only dog, she would be so happy.
We realize this is a hard situation as most people do have at least one other dog. We do find dogs like Zelda who need that special home and by writing this article I hope to have more people see she could still be a great addition to a family. It does not seem she has probably had the best life, and we want to be sure her home is a great forever home this time around. Zelda deserves that! She has become one of my favorite dogs at the shelter.
We also have five puppies who are still at the shelter and they are almost seven months of age. When we received them, they had been left in a fenced yard for months with no training or socializing. Thanks to the volunteers and I who have spent countless hours with them over the last couple of months, they are finally partially trained and turning into good dogs.
As I said, rescues and shelters are packed to the brim. If you are ready to adopt, please look at what is out there for adoption. If now is not the time for you, please consider sharing pets that are in need of homes. Adopt! Don’t shop!