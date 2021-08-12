A Paws for Pets -- Animals being left behind after pandemic

Today I would like to tell you about Zelda. She is the sweetest dog and is very eager to please people. She will make someone a wonderful companion if she gets the right home for her needs. Zelda is four years of age and is a Pyrenees/Labrador Retriever cross.

Zelda was in a home and her owners allowed her to run free in their neighborhood. This is not a good idea for any dog as multiple things can happen.

We have seen it all here at the shelter. It definitely did not turn out well for Zelda as she and a neighbor dog ended up getting into a scuffle. Since Zelda was not on her property at the time of the incident, her owner got into trouble and Zelda had to find a new home. I was contacted to see if I could take her, not knowing if she was going to be completely dog aggressive or just dog selective. She can be fussy with other dominant dogs. We do have several younger dogs who are non-dominant and she seems to not mind them at all. We do think if we found a home without other pets where she could be the only dog, she would be so happy.