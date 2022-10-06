A Paws For Pets -- Angel and Jackie are reunited

Even though this was written in May of 2010 it is amazing how often I think of Angel, wanting to share her story one more time.

Over the years, many cats and kittens have entered into the sanctuary. Many are here for a short time, but many are here for as long as six years. I continue to receive updates on many of the cats and kittens adopted to their forever homes as I hear from their families who have opened their homes and their hearts to the cats that they have adopted.

It is usually a sad story when a cat ends up at our sanctuary. It is either the cat has been abandoned by the family the cat has loved and relied on for their safety or their existence, or they have simply been abandoned by a family who didn't take the responsibility to spay their cat and now don't want a mother and her new litter of newborns.

They come to us from families who no longer want the responsibility of a cat litter box, or as often is expressed, “they were such a cute kitten but they grew up into this cat,” and “we just don't think it’s cute anymore.”

There are cats who are displaced because of new furniture, moving to a new home, a new husband who doesn't like cats, little Susie has allergies, or the new dog doesn't like cats. There are comments about too much cat hair and scratches on the furniture. I think you get the picture.

Some people want to live in a perfect world when in reality adopting a cat is accepting the responsibility of a living breathing animal which definitely has its good points. But cats do come with hair, body functions that need litter boxes, as well as the occasional hair ball and attitude. Those who have the good fortune to own a cat know that the rewards of a cat far outweigh the litter box and cat hair.

There are more tragic and serious reasons we have received relinquished cats at the sanctuary. We have a 14-year-old male cat whose owner passed away and there were no family members to take in this sweet old guy. He has been with us for two years and has seen many cats and kittens come and go. The volunteers dote on him and he has his special spot on the sofa, sitting in the north picture window.

We have had many beloved family cats who were brought to use because we are a no-kill shelter.

Recently I received Angel. Her owner was only 54 years old and had terminal cancer. She didn't think she would be here to greet her first new grandchild who was due in the early part of April. Angel was her faithful companion and she said she needed to have her in a secure place to help give her piece of mind.

No one in her family wanted to take on the responsibility of Angel. Angel was a huge white snowball cat, with big gold eyes. I received her on one of the last really cold days of winter and somehow she ended up staying in my office where I spend much of my time working on cat records.

The husband delivered Angel to my front door; we didn't say much, he was very quiet as he handed me Angel with her favorite blanket, toys and food. He never looked directly at me; he was a very tall man and I knew he was having a difficult time. He said simply “thank you for what you are doing, it means a lot to Jackie and me,'' and then he walked back to his car and drove away.

She took over my office chair and we shared the space. She was such a diva that I wanted to give her plenty of time to adjust to being without her best friend. As with many cats who are beloved family pets, they actually grieve for their owners. They tend to stop eating, they are lethargic, many times their immune systems go down and they are susceptible to upper respiratory diseases. Angel was no exception to this and that was the reason Angel stayed with me. I knew she had been in a loving home and I know how hard it was for her owners to say good-bye to her.

Just last week I noticed Angel wasn't putting back the weight she had lost in the first few days of being with me. She still purred every time I shoved her over so I could share the office chair with her, but that day I really looked at her and thought something more serious was going on. Her snow white ears were yellow on the inside, her gums above her teeth were dark yellow and her once beautiful gold eyes were ringed in yellow. Her kidneys were shutting down.

After a tearful conversation with Gloysteins, it was decided that her illness was irreversible. I, of course, will never know if this was by accident or by fate but what I do know is Angel passed away. I don't know if she willed herself from grief or if it was that Jackie needed her more. All I know is Angel has crossed the Rainbow Bridge and even though I never personally met Jackie, I know she loved Angel enough to give her up, knowing that she would be given a second chance of a forever home. Who would have ever guessed that her forever home would be waiting at the Rainbow Bridge – and that Jackie and Angel would be united again. What a joyous reunion that must have been.