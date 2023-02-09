Most everyone has heard the saying, “there are two sides to every story”. It just so happens, there are two cats to this story. Each has a differenthome and life story but they share the same circumstance and without the one, the other may not have been found. What they do share is a cold and frightening adventure.

I received a very frantic call on the morning of Saturday January 21 regarding a lost cat. A couple was traveling from Omaha to Colorado and had stopped to get gas at the York exit. Just when the car door opened their cat bolted out, ran across the service road and disappeared into a culvert. I immediately met them at the gas station and we set up a trap in hopes of catching their cat before they had to continue on their trip. Unfortunately, there were no positive results by the time they had to leave. I told them that I would continue to watch the trap and let them know if Loki, their cat, was found.

Later that evening, I returned to check the trap. I had trapped a cat, only it wasn’t Loki. I brought the newly trapped cat to the shelter. Meanwhile, I remembered that a man from Wichita had also been traveling through York around Thanksgiving. He too had called the shelter to report that his cat had jumped out of his van when he stopped for gas. I reached out to him so he could send me pictures of his missing cat and I sent him pictures of the cat now in our care. He was almost positive that it was his missing cat Dallas. He even made a recording of him talking to his cat, which I played for Dallas in his kennel. Travel plans were arranged to get his companion back and he was very grateful for our help in reuniting them.

I continued to set a trap for Loki throughout the week and our Animal Control Officer, Jackie Weber, helped check the trap. I also handed out flyers to nearby businesses in hopes that he would be seen and reported. Unfortunately, the weather was not cooperative. The snow and cold weather prevented us from having any luck in catching him during that period. I knew his family would be returning to York soon and continued to hope for the best.