A Paws For Pets -- A Letter from Buddy

Dear God,

I have asked my foster mom to write a letter to ask you if you can help me find a “forever home.” I know that I am just a plain tabby cat, I don’t know any tricks and I have little to offer except my loyalty and love. I heard someone say a sparrow never falls from the sky that you don’t know about.

I asked my foster mom to tell my story and hope with your help I will get a home.

I was born on April 23, 2018. I was adopted by a very kind man who needed me as much as I needed him. He named me Buddy and I was his support companion. We bonded and I think I did what I needed to do to help him through life but evidently I was not enough. John was going through some very tough times and he became homeless.

He cared too much to put me on the streets with him so I ended up at my foster home for approximately eight months. He finally got back into an apartment. I had been stressed from losing my home and my health started to decline. At one point my foster mom considered letting me cross the Rainbow Bridge. I was dejected and losing weight. I didn’t understand why my life had become so difficult.