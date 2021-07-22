A Paws For Pets -- A Letter from Buddy

Dear God,
I have asked my foster mom to write a letter to ask you if you can help me find a “forever home.” I know that I am just a plain tabby cat, I don’t know any tricks and I have little to offer except my loyalty and love. I heard someone say a sparrow never falls from the sky that you don’t know about.
I asked my foster mom to tell my story and hope with your help I will get a home.
I was born on April 23, 2018. I was adopted by a very kind man who needed me as much as I needed him. He named me Buddy and I was his support companion. We bonded and I think I did what I needed to do to help him through life but evidently I was not enough. John was going through some very tough times and he became homeless.
He cared too much to put me on the streets with him so I ended up at my foster home for approximately eight months. He finally got back into an apartment. I had been stressed from losing my home and my health started to decline. At one point my foster mom considered letting me cross the Rainbow Bridge. I was dejected and losing weight. I didn’t understand why my life had become so difficult.
She put me on some really healthy food and suddenly my health turned around and I was no longer depressed. I gained my weight back and then one wonderful Saturday -- January 23 -- John’s caretaker brought John to my foster home and told me we were going to be together again. I recognized him immediately and it was a joyous reunion. John’s caretaker promised I could continue eating my special food. I was healthy, John was taking me home, things were good. I was going to be with John forever.
They say tomorrow is never promised. On March 28, John laid down to take a nap and he never woke up. I didn’t know how to get help, my food and water dishes were empty. But I was his companion and I never left his side.
Three days later, someone came to the apartment and I fought to stay by his side. They finally were able to subdue me and put me in a cage. John’s caretaker called my previous foster mom and asked if I could come back.
On the ride back to York, all I wanted to do was go back to John’s side. I instantly recognized my foster mom and she told me I would stay with her until a forever home could be found. I realize you know all of this, you know everything, you know that John was only 51 and that he was a very kind and loving man.
You also know since I am on special food I can’t be with other cats because I can’t eat just any type of cat food. So I have to spend my time in a kennel, and even though it is large and I can watch TV, I don’t have the companionship I am so desperately missing. I would love a quiet home with someone I could take naps with, where I can play with my toys and be a part of a family. Please spread the word that Buddy needs a real home.
Sincerely yours,
Buddy
Editor’s note: If anyone has questions about adopting Buddy, contact LaMoine at 366-0533.