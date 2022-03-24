A Paws For Pets -- A home for Becky, Black Pearl, Sammy and Big Jax

On a very cold night in December of 2015, I received a call that a small black cat had sneaked into a man’s workshop just off of Highway 8l, north of York.

No amount of coaxing could get the cat to come out from beneath a work bench next to the stove. They called me and asked if I could come out to pick up the cat. Arriving just a few short minutes later, I found a small black cat with large green eyes hiding in a corner.

I finally enticed her out and brought her home. She was thin, cold and very nervous. This was so routine, cats slipping through a door, hoovering under cars, anything to get out of the cold and damp Nebraska December weather.

I brought her to the cat sanctuary, fed and watered her and put her in a pile of blankets over a heating pad. She was tested, vaccinated and acclimated herself to her temporary home as I was hoping she would be quickly adopted.

Well some of the best laid plans don’t always go as we hoped. Today Becky is still patiently waiting for her turn to be adopted. What I thought would be a week for two turned into 108 weeks and counting. Her stay has been eight years and counting. When this article will be printed she will have been with me for 3,022 days. She has watched cats come and go, she welcomes them -- the timid, the feral, healthy, newborn kittens to some that are on hospice care.

To be honest she has just blended in with life here, always ready for a petting session, always happy to enjoy the new cats coming and going but I know she would enjoy and deserves a home of her own.

Several other unique black cats are available for adoption. There is Black Pearl, who was rescued in downtown York during the coldest day recorded for this year. Her little ears were frozen. If her rescuer had not found and taken her out of the cold, she probably wouldn’t have survived the night huddled next to a building.

Sammy is another black cat -- he slipped into the back area of Walmart to get in out of the cold. The employees were kind enough to keep him safe until she could be brought to my house. His coat is so clean and shiny and he loves tummy rubs.

And last but certainly not least is Mr. Jax. He was found at a farm pond with no houses on site. He is a BIG boy, and follows right by your side, he is very affectionate.

Visit our website www.adoptapet.com and check out these beautiful black beauties. All you need is love and a black cat, one or two or maybe five.