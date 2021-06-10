A Paws for Pets -- A God thing, Buddy, valleys and mountains

In 2017, a granddaughter came to York Adopt a Pet to adopt a cat for her grandmother to help in the transition of her grandmother moving from her home into her apartment. The cat was going to be her grandmother’s Christmas gift.
As I just re-read the story, it didn’t seem possible that this had been three years ago. Shannon called her grandmother and with tears and conversation between granddaughter and grandmother, Shannon told her grandmother that she was adopting Honey for an early Christmas present.
For those who have been long-term volunteers, you probably remember that she was the little buff cat that, thanks to Alexa, had her own flowing flower water dish. Honey loved her water fountain so much I decided it should go home with her. Honey had been with us for almost five years. All of the volunteers were thrilled that Honey had a new home and that she would keep her precious water fountain. I was told today by Sheryl that her cats and her daughter’s cats all have flowered water fountains, and of course grandma’s cat Honey still has hers.
When it comes down to helping an animal, we are also invariably helping humans. They go hand in hand. There is always a story behind a cat ending up at YAAP and there is always the human that either abandons, relinquishes or for reasons beyond their control they are always a key part to a cat’s story.
So the story of Buddy began back in November of last year. I received a call from a woman who was helping a man get back on his feet. At this point in his life John didn’t have a home to call his own and needed to be in a shelter. The only thing that mattered to John at this point was his best friend and companion cat, Buddy. What was going to happen to Buddy? Who would take Buddy? Most shelters can’t foster a cat for an undetermined amount of time. Kenneling Buddy was far too expensive. If he would relinquish her to a shelter that was not a no-kill shelter, would Buddy be put down? Would someone come in and adopt his Buddy? There was no exact time limit on the length of time that Buddy would have to be fostered.
It was at this point that Shannon’s mother, Sheryl, remembered their experience with York Adopt a Pet. As a last resort she called and asked if I would be willing to foster Buddy until John could have the opportunity to have his own apartment. It really wasn’t a hard decision to make, how could I not help not only Buddy, but John as well. Everyone at some point in their life needs help. In some cases such as John’s and Buddy’s, they desperately needed help. Who could not be a part of that process?
It wasn’t always easy, Buddy was stressed and for those who know what stress can do to a cat, you can understand that Buddy’s health was not good. He had serious abdominal issues, and it reached the point when I called Cheryl and told her Buddy was losing ground. I told her I could not watch him suffer for much longer. He was getting so thin you could feel his vertebrates and he sat hunched up in a corner of his kennel with no energy and the saddest looking eyes. He was defeated and depressed. I had his blood tested and surprisingly everything was normal. York Animal Clinic suggested a special intestinal food. Although it was expensive, I had to do everything to try to turn his decline around. Thankfully he began eating and slowly he started gaining back the five to six pounds he had lost.
Today, after five months, John took Buddy home. Yes, it is a God thing. John has his own place, he has his best friend back with him. Buddy is once again healthy and the greeting between John and Buddy was worth all the worry and care. Tonight Buddy will be sleeping next to John and I know I will sleep better knowing that they are reunited and knowing that I had a small part in it and yes, it was a God thing. Oh and yes, Buddy has a water fountain too!
The story of A God Thing….and Buddy was published on April 1, 2021. I wish this story would have ended with Buddy and John living their lives out with each other for many years to come, but sometimes our best laid plans don’t work out. Sadly John passed away suddenly this week, he was just 51 years old. Buddy was so distraught that he wouldn’t leave John’s side and it was very difficult to restrain him. Sheryl once again called to see if I could help Buddy out. The shelter had difficulty putting him in a kennel, he was terrified and I truly believe Buddy knew he had lost John permanently. When they brought him to my house, he was very leery until I reached in to pet his head. He seemed to remember me and immediately calmed down. He is relaxed and although his future is not what I had hoped for, at least for the time being he is safe and feels secure. And yes they brought back his water fountain too. Rescue has its valleys and its mountains but we are grateful that we were able to have John reunited with Buddy for these last several months.