A Paws for Pets -- A God thing, Buddy, valleys and mountains

The story of A God Thing….and Buddy was published on April 1, 2021. I wish this story would have ended with Buddy and John living their lives out with each other for many years to come, but sometimes our best laid plans don’t work out. Sadly John passed away suddenly this week, he was just 51 years old. Buddy was so distraught that he wouldn’t leave John’s side and it was very difficult to restrain him. Sheryl once again called to see if I could help Buddy out. The shelter had difficulty putting him in a kennel, he was terrified and I truly believe Buddy knew he had lost John permanently. When they brought him to my house, he was very leery until I reached in to pet his head. He seemed to remember me and immediately calmed down. He is relaxed and although his future is not what I had hoped for, at least for the time being he is safe and feels secure. And yes they brought back his water fountain too. Rescue has its valleys and its mountains but we are grateful that we were able to have John reunited with Buddy for these last several months.