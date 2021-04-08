A new face at the YNT sports desk

With a fresh new face on its way to take a seat at the YNT sport desk, I thought it perhaps appropriate for this old dog to teach new dog Christian a few tricks. He won’t be ours entirely until UNL graduation, however weather permitting we plan to meet for a mutual walkabout today in Waverly where the Dukes will be for track and field.

After a (very) brief tutorial, I will have him fire off a few shots using what will soon be his Canon camera outfit. I will coach him up about things in general and, just that quickly, Christian’s sports career ship will quietly launch.

It’s been 30 years doing sports and a slug of other newspaper stuff for me, so I speak from a position of experience on these matters.

I will tell him this beats the bejesus out of all the ‘real’ jobs I ever had. You know, ones that involve actual work. He will also learn two hard truths from me: Do not even dream of getting rich or enjoying anything close to a normal working person’s schedule. Nights? Oh my, yes. Weekends? Count on it.

Producing photos and riveting stories against inflexible deadlines is an annoyance, too, that’s for sure.

But the upsides are many if you sincerely enjoy and appreciate sports and the people who perform them.