A little bruised, but back

I’m sorry I missed last week’s column. I’ve been having some health issues, but I’m making progress in physical therapy.

Since my health has been a challenge, I’m just not able to have my garden this year. I have my plot all tilled and ready for plants – but I just don’t think it’s in the cards for this year.

I must say I’m getting pretty sick of watching “Friends” on TV. I watch a lot of it at home and for the most part, it’s still pretty funny – but I know the lines by heart now after so much viewing.

I want to remind you if you have someone to nominate for Yorkfest King and Queen, you need to pick up a form at the Chamber of Commerce and get it filled in right away. There are plenty of worthy candidates out there – nominate someone who has contributed to the community over the years. It can be things they have done in the community, at work or in an outside organization. There are minor obligations to meet, especially during Yorkfest, but the rest can be worked around their schedules. Questions should be directed to the Chamber at 402-362-5531.