A little bruised, but back

I’m sorry I missed last week’s column. I’ve been having some health issues, but I’m making progress in physical therapy.
Since my health has been a challenge, I’m just not able to have my garden this year. I have my plot all tilled and ready for plants – but I just don’t think it’s in the cards for this year.
I must say I’m getting pretty sick of watching “Friends” on TV. I watch a lot of it at home and for the most part, it’s still pretty funny – but I know the lines by heart now after so much viewing.
I want to remind you if you have someone to nominate for Yorkfest King and Queen, you need to pick up a form at the Chamber of Commerce and get it filled in right away. There are plenty of worthy candidates out there – nominate someone who has contributed to the community over the years. It can be things they have done in the community, at work or in an outside organization. There are minor obligations to meet, especially during Yorkfest, but the rest can be worked around their schedules. Questions should be directed to the Chamber at 402-362-5531.
Speaking of the chamber, soon Rhonda Veleba will be leaving her position there. I was the one who made the choice to add Rhonda to our staff and she has done more than expected at the Chamber. I know Madonna will miss her greatly but she has a wonderful opportunity, and we all will miss her and wish her well.
I’m sorry this column is short this week, but it is tough to concentrate let alone type this in my current condition. I just wanted to thank all my neighbors and friends for your best wishes. I am going to get stronger again very soon, and I’ll be back soon with more stories of my mom again. God bless!