We are just two weeks away from Yorkfest 2023! Rock Around the Clock during the Happy Days of York with the Chamber and our partners as we celebrate our community September 7 — 10! We wanted to take this opportunity to offer a special Yorkfest Edition to highlight all the great things taking place. The Yorkfest t-shirt order will be submitted today, August 25. Be sure to order yours now!

As of today, August, 25, we have 12 marching bands registered and just under 50 entries signed up for the Grand Parade on September 9! There is still time for you to get your business/organization in the parade. New this year we will have a mini carnival on 6th street on Saturday, September 9! There will be four (4) attractions for children to enjoy. There will be a trackless train, windup swings, pirates’ revenge and a bounce house. You can enjoy unlimited rides from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (the train will NOT run during the parade). Mini-Carnival rides will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and a $5 wrist band can be purchased for unlimited rides on Saturday, Sept. 9! Detailed event information below and on our website (https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 Family Fun Night with Cookies & Inflatables (Kilgore Memorial Library) — The Chamber will be handing out cookies (while supplies last) and New Heights Assembly Church is hosting the bounce houses. Both will run from 5 — 7 p.m. Farmers Market & Pulled Pork Fundraising Meal (Kilgore Memorial Library)—York County Relay for Life continues to host the spectacular Farmers Market. They are ready to feed your family while you take in all the activity at the library. (Originally promoted as hotdog feed) Both will run from 5 — 7 p.m. Root Beer Floats (Kilgore Memorial Library)—Christian Riders look forward to serving up this tasty treat for you from 5 — 7 p.m. Air Brush Tattoos (Kilgore Memorial Library)—The Friends of the Library will have artists on hand to provide this unique entertainment for you from 5 — 7 p.m. Peter’s One-Man Danger Circus Spectacular (York City Auditorium)—The Friends of the Library are thrilled to bring this will have artists on hand to provide this unique entertainment for you from 5 — 7 p.m. Fall Speaker Series (York University Mackey Center)—Dr. Tim McNeese and Lieutenant Noah McNeese, NSP will present “Armed to Conquer: Roman Battle Tactics and Weapons”. Program begins at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Mayoral Prayer Breakfast (Holthus Convention Center) — Join the Committee for fellowship and prayer as they offer a blessing for community leaders. Reservations and/or sponsorships can be made at York Chamber’s website. Serving begins at 6:30 a.m. Royalty Luncheon & Coronation (York Country Club) — The Committee invites you to celebrate with them as they reveal their selection for this year’s Yorkfest King and Queen. Reservations can be made at York Chamber’s website. Serving begins at 12 noon. Funnel Cakes (Coldwell Banker-HS Real Estate Office)—Shake off the afternoon blahs and get a tasty snack at the Boy Scouts Funnel Cake Truck that will be parked in front of their offices from 4 — 7 p.m. The Coldwell team will sponsor the first 100 funnel cakes. Everyone is welcome to stop by and grab a large or small cake with toppings of their choice! YHS football (East Hill Field)—Get on your blue and gold and head up to the football field to cheer on your York Dukes as they challenge Bennington in the varsity football game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9Fireman’s Pancake Feed (York Fire Department) — Start your day off right with delicious pancakes hot off the griddle. Free will donations will be accepted. Serving will take place from 7 – 9 a.m. Popcorn Give Away (Union Bank & Trust)—Stop by Union Bank and Trust and receive a bag of popcorn (while supplies last). Popcorns will be distributed before the parade. Bake Sale (Eagles Club)—Stop in front of the club and stock up on your goodies for the day. Sale begins at 8 a.m. Yorkfest Mini Carnival (6th Street between Lincoln/Grant)—Enjoy family friendly rides before and after the parade. Rides will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and a $5 wrist band can be purchased for unlimited rides at York Chamber’s website. Food Trucks (6th Street between Lincoln/Grant)—Billie’s Grille Cheese and Lemony Split will be set up and ready to serve guests. Serving from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Yorkfest Carnival Games (6th Street between Lincoln/Grant)—Renewed Horizon has put together family friendly games before and after the parade. Games will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Petting Zoo (6th Street between Lincoln/Grant)—Come and check out the animal tanks. York Public School’s FFA Department will have animals ready for their adoring public before and after the parade. Petting Zoo will run from 9 a.m. – 1p.m. Bloody Mary Bar (Eagles Club)—The doors will be open at the Eagles Club for adults to “build their own” Bloody Mary. Proceeds go to ongoing community support the club provides. Serving will be from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Grand Parade (Downtown York)—The highlight of the weekend is the parade. Don’t miss your chance to register on the Chamber website. Parade starts at 10 a.m. Poker Run (Mogul’s Parking Lot)—The Wild Hawgs invite any wheeled vehicle (motorcycle, daily driver car or classic car) to join them on an afternoon ride. Participation fees go towards community efforts the club supports. Wheels up after the parade. $1 Movie (Sun Theatre)—The crew at the theatre will be airing the original “Cars” movie for a $1 admission fee. Movie starts at 11:30 a.m. Yorkfest Make & Take (Delight Design)—Come and tap into your creative side with the opportunity to make something special. Event time is 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Sloppy Joe & Hot Dog Feed (First United Methodist Church)—Always a delicious meal is served up at FUMC! Please join them as they begin serving after the parade until 1 p.m. Sloppy Joe Feed (Elks Lodge)—The public is invited to come into the lodge and enjoy great food and atmosphere when they come to the sloppy joe feed. Serving begins after the parade.York Skirts and Shirts (York Area Senior Center)—Everyone is invited to check out the festive atmosphere as this energetic group shares their passion for square dancing. Event runs from 1 — 3 p.m. Yorkfest Skate Contest (Harrison Skate Park)—Stop over to witness the daring tricks the talented skateboarders perform. Registration on the Chamber’s website. Contest begins at 2 p.m. Prime Rib Buffet (Chances R)—Let the Chances R team take spoil you! Make your reservations for their popular prime rib buffet serving from 5 — 7 p.m. Bike at Night (Beaver Creek Trails)—Bring the family for a leisurely ride through York’s trail system. Participants are asked to use the Harrison Park Entrance. Ride is from 5:30 — 7 p.m. Points Championship Demolition Derby (York County Fairgrounds)—The atmosphere will be full of excitement when the engines get fired up for this crowd favorite.Vehicle registration can be found on the Chambers website along with the ability to purchase tickets (prices are $15 adults, kids- $5 (age 12-6), 5 and under free). The action gets started at 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10Knights of Columbus Breakfast (St. Joseph School Gym)—Always a delicious breakfast served with fellowship. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Coed Sand Volleyball Tournament (East Hill Sand Courts) — Fun in the sun is what you will expect with this annual event. Teams can register using the link on the Chamber’s website. Tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. Sunday Brunch (Chances R) — The popular Sunday Brunch will be open for all to enjoy. Reservations are encouraged. Serving from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament (York Country Club)—The York High School Booster Club will be sponsoring this annual Tournament. This is a 4-person scramble and the cost is $240 per team ($60 per golfer). Includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch, team mulligans and team prizes for the winners and runners-up in each flight. There will also be flag prizes on every hole & a drawing for other prizes!!!! Register your team using the link on the Chamber’s website. Shot gun start is 12 p.m.